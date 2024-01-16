27 C
Telegraaf | Surinaamse politie verspreidt opsporingsbericht voor Desi Bouterse

Paramaribo - De Surinaamse politie heeft een opsporingsbericht verspreid voor Desi Bouterse. De oud-president is veroordeeld tot twintig jaar gevangenisstraf voor zijn rol in de Decembermoorden, maar...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 17 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Man aangehouden voor verbergen gestolen goederen

De politie heeft maandag aan het einde van de middag een man aangehouden in verband met een autodiefstal op 16 december aan de Kaya Galena. Dat maakt...
Nu.cw | Achtergelaten tas zorgt voor opschudding op Hato

Een achtergelaten tas in de aankomsthal op Hato Airport heeft dinsdagavond om 19.20 uur voor ophef gezorgd. Dat maakt Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) bekend. Het Safety and...
Nu.cw | Aanhouding en auto weggesleept op Hato

De politie heeft dinsdagmiddag samen met de luchtvaartpolitie en de Koninklijke Marechaussee een persoon aangehouden op de luchthaven, een auto weggesleept en vuurwerk in beslag genomen. Dat...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

