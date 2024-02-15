27 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 15 februari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 15 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Telegraaf | TUI-vlucht naar Curaçao wijkt uit om agressieve passagier

DEN HAAG - Een vlucht van TUI onderweg van Amsterdam naar Curaçao heeft woensdag een tussenstop moeten maken op het eiland Terceira in de Azoren. De reden was...
4

Nu.cw | Twee nieuwe ambulances voor FKAK

Fundashon Kuido di Ambulans Kòrsou (FKAK) krijgt er twee nieuwe ambulances bij. Eén van de ambulances is een speciale ziekenwagen van het merk Iveco, die bij onweer...
0

Nu.cw | Sociale patrouilles door Willemstad als onderdeel van eindfase korporaalsopleiding

Curaçaose militairen in opleiding lopen woensdag sociale patrouilles door Willemstad. Deze en volgende week zullen de militairen over het gehele eiland te zien zijn in het kader...
0

Nu.cw | SGBOK maakt zich zorgen om subartikel in conceptversie LOK

Stichting Belangenbehartiging Gedupeerden Online Kansspelen (SBGOK) wil een subartikel uit de huidige versie van de Landsverordening Online Kansspelen, LOK, geschrapt zien. Als het aan SBGOK ligt dan wordt...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024
0
0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 15 februari 2024
Volgend artikel
NOS | Man agressief tijdens vlucht naar Curaçao, toestel wijkt uit naar Azoren

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - Democracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024

Curaçao

Nu.cw | Sociale patrouilles door Willemstad als onderdeel van eindfase korporaalsopleiding

Curaçaose militairen in opleiding lopen woensdag sociale patrouilles door Willemstad. Deze en volgende week zullen de militairen over het gehele eiland te zien zijn in het kader van de...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | SGBOK maakt zich zorgen om subartikel in conceptversie LOK

Stichting Belangenbehartiging Gedupeerden Online Kansspelen (SBGOK) wil een subartikel uit de huidige versie van de Landsverordening Online Kansspelen, LOK, geschrapt zien. Als het aan SBGOK ligt dan wordt artikel 1.3...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | SBGOK dient bezwaar in tegen artikel 1.3 van Landsverordening op Kansspelen (LOK)

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Als het aan de Stichting Belangenbehartiging Gedupeerden Online Kansspelen (SBGOK) ligt, dan wordt artikel 1.3 sub c geschrapt uit de voorgenomen Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (LOK)....
1
Comin' up

PBC | Kathedraal van Doornen opent deuren voor unieke kunstworkshops

Persbureau Curacao Een unieke kans doet zich voor in de Kathedraal van Doornen, waar ‘Afvalkoningin’ Frouwkje Smit iedereen uitnodigt om deel te nemen aan twee bijzondere kunstworkshops. Op 2 en...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Zoektocht naar vermiste toerist op strand van Porto Marie

Persbureau Curacao PORTO MARIE – Autoriteiten zijn momenteel actief op zoek naar een vermiste toerist in het gebied van Bandabou. Volgens berichtgeving van Èxtra betreft het een 71-jarige mannelijke toerist. Bij...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe Wet op Kansspelen in Curaçao: spelersbelangen in het geding

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De onlangs geïntroduceerde Landsverordening op Kansspelen (LOK) heeft in Curaçao voor beroering gezorgd. Vooral de Stichting Belangenbehartiging Gedupeerden Online Kansspelen (SBGOK), die de rechten van online...
0
Curaçao

PBC | TUI-vlucht naar Curaçao wijkt uit door aggresieve passagier

Met video | Persbureau Curacao https://curacao.nu/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2024/02/Video-van-WhatsApp-op-2024-02-15-om-05.22.17_9dae764c.mp4   WILLEMSTAD – TUI-vlucht OR 703 heeft gisteren een voorzorgslanding gemaakt op de Azoren, nadat een passagier de orde verstoorde. Passagiers aan boord van de vlucht...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van donderdag 15 februari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Extra: Chaos op TUI-vlucht: Lid van No Limit Soldiers veroorzaakt terreur. Een vermoedelijk lid van de No Limit Soldiers heeft gisteren terreur veroorzaakt aan boord van een TUI-vlucht van...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Rechter: Ministerie moet afwijzing vergunning verloskundige herzien

De minister van Gezondheid, Natuur en Milieu moet zijn afwijzing voor de vrije vestiging van verloskundige Lysanne van Heijningen herzien. Dat heeft de rechter gisteren bepaald. Volgens de rechtbank...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Er moet meer aandacht komen voor spelersbelangen in Curaçaose gokwet’

Een internationale stichting die de belangen vertegenwoordigt van online gokkers heeft een brief gestuurd aan het Curaçaose parlement. De SBGOK vindt dat in de beoogde nieuwe gokwet voor het...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vakbonden verwerpen gedrag minister Silvania

Vijf vakbonden hebben gistermiddag tijdens een persconferentie het ‘intimiderende’ gedrag van minister Javier Silvania van Financiën aan de orde gesteld. Vertegenwoordigers van ABVO, NAPB, SAP, STRAF en SITEK lieten...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Twee mannen opgepakt in Otrobanda voor poging tot moord

De Curaçaose politie heeft gistermiddag bekend gemaakt dat in de vroege woensdagochtend, kort na de laatste carnavalsoptocht, twee personen zijn aangehouden voor een poging tot moord. Het gaat om...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Kustwacht op Curaçao neemt 29 vechthanen in beslag op boot uit Aruba

In opdracht van het Openbaar Ministerie op Curaçao heeft de Kustwacht 29 vechthanen in beslag genomen tijdens een controle op een boot afkomstig uit Aruba. Dat is al op...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Curaçao en andere Caribische eilanden moeten het nog even zonder stationsschip doen

Curaçao en de overige eilanden van het Koninkrijk in het Caribisch gebied zullen het de komende tijd nog zonder stationsschip van de marine moeten doen. Dat heeft demissionair minister...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

NTR | De ‘Bario Challenge’ is een begrip op Curaçao

Kim Hendriksen Of je nou lang of kort op Curaçao hebt gewoond, de meeste mensen denken met weemoed terug aan de periode dat ze op ‘dushi Kòrsou’ verbleven: de mooie...
0
Curaçao

CC | Eleven arrests during marcha di despedida

WILLEMSTAD - On Tuesday evening, during the Marcha di Despedida di Karnaval, the police made eleven arrests, as announced by the Curaçao Police Force. The age of the suspects...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | SXM DOET invites volunteers for its 10th edition celebration

Volunteers can now register to help 69 projects to come to fruition. PHILIPSBURG--The SXM DOET Project Coordination Team is thrilled to announce the launch of volunteer registration for the 10th...
0
Politie en Justitie

PBC | Surinaams Hof oordeelt op 20 maart over veroordeling Bouterse

Persbureau Curacao PARAMARIBO – Op 20 maart maakt het Surinaamse Hof van Justitie bekend of de veroordeling van oud-president Desi Bouterse tot twintig jaar gevangenisstraf standhoudt. Dit volgt op bezwaren van...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Kunst en Cultuur

Nu.cw | Carnaval afgesloten met Marcha di Despedida

Na dagen van kleurrijke festiviteiten en uitbundige vieringen is dinsdagavond de carnavalsperiode ten einde gekomen met de traditionele afscheidsparade voor volwassenen, de Marcha di Despedida di Karnaval. Na het...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Oud-rechter Willem van Schendel overleden

Oud-rechter Willem van Schendel is vorige week donderdag overleden. Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie maakt dit dinsdag bekend. Hij overleed plotseling. De jurist bekleedde vanaf 2001 de functie als raadsheer...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Curaçaose militairen ondersteunen carnaval voor veiligheid

Curaçaose militairen hebben tijdens carnaval geholpen om de veiligheid op Curaçao te waarborgen. Op verzoek van het Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC) hebben de militairen bijstand verleend om de verkeersregeling...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Overdracht assets van CIBC Caribbean naar Orco Bank goedgekeurd

Persbureau Curacao BRIDGETOWN – De verkoop van FirstCaribbean International Bank op Cayman aan de Orco Bank is goedgekeurd door de Centrale Bank van Barbados en die op Curaçao. De bank...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Helmin Magno Wiels Boulevard krijgt belijning en wegmarkeringen

Persbureau Curacao De Helmin Magno Wiels Boulevard krijgt nieuwe belijning en wegmarkeringen. De Dienst Openbare Werken is met de werkzaamheden ongeveer een maand bezig. Er wordt gewerkt van 21:00 uur...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Curaçaose militairen ingezet tijdens Carnaval

Persbureau Curacao Op verzoek van het Korps Politie Curaçao hebben Curaçaose militairen ondersteuning geleverd tijdens Carnaval in het kader van de veiligheid. De focus van het verlenen van de bijstand...
0
Toerismesector

PBC | CASHA meldt hoge bezettingsgraad in sector kleine accommodaties op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao De Curaçaose Vereniging van Kleinschalige Accommodaties CASHA zegt blij te zijn met een naar eigen zeggen indrukwekkende bezettingsgraad van bijna 86 procent voor kleine accommodaties in januari. Dit...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van woensdag 14 februari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Politie start onderzoek naar carnavalsgroep A’legria. Premier Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas (MFK) is opnieuw in opspraak geraakt. Hij is door profhonkbalmiljonair Kenley Jansen en echtgenote Gianni Jansen betrokken geraakt bij...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Auto-ongeluk op Santa Rosaweg: Vangrail doorboort voor- en achterruit

Na afloop van de afscheidsparade dinsdagavond vonden er op Curaçao verschillende ongelukken plaats. Eén van de ergste daarvan gebeurde op de Santa Rosaweg waarbij een chauffeur door nog onbekende...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Gerard waarschuwt opnieuw voor loslopende koeien op Vlakte van Hato

Statenlid Elvin Gerard heeft wederom om aandacht gevraagd voor het probleem van loslopende koeien. Volgens hem hebben runderen onlangs voor veel problemen gezorgd bij landbouwers op de Vlakte van...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | ABVO noemt reactie van minister Silvania ‘onbeschoft’

Volgens Gregory Wilson van vakbond ABVO is de reactie van minister van Financiën Javier Silvania bij werknemers van de Ontvanger helemaal verkeerd gevallen. Hij spreekt vanochtend in de EXTRA...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Karkó onderzoek toont veelbelovende resultaten

In 2023 werden van april tot en met december honderd gekweekte jonge karkó’s in de zee bij Curaçao uitgezet met als doel om de natuurlijke populatie van deze schelpdieren...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Minister van Justitie moet zich verantwoorden voor gedrag politie’

Voorvechter voor kinderrechten Keith Carlo wil dat minister van Justitie, Shalten Hato, zich uitspreekt over een incident dat afgelopen weekend tijdens carnaval plaatsvond. Daarbij probeerden politieagenten een persoon langs...
0
Sint Maarten

ParadiseFM | ’10-10-10 is voor Sint Maarten een pitstop op weg naar onafhankelijkheid’

De ontmanteling van de Nederlandse Antillen op 10-10-10 is niet meer dan ‘een pitstop’ geweest op weg naar onafhankelijkheid voor Sint Maarten. Dat is de mening van oud minister-president...
0
Curaçao

CC | CASHA reports high occupancy rates in small accommodation sector in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Association of Small-Scale Accommodations (CASHA) expresses satisfaction with what they claim to be an impressive occupancy rate of almost 86 percent for small accommodations in...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Court reduces sentence of a child rapist by 5 years

PHILIPSBURG--The Joint Court of Justice on Tuesday reduced the sentence of convicted child rapist Joy Walters (36) from thirteen years in prison to eight, as the appellate judges considered...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Kapitaalinjectie voor Saba en Statia

Kralendijk - Er is 15 miljoen euro toegekend aan twee regiodeals voor Saba en Sint Eustatius. Voor Statia gaat het om een bijdrage van 10 miljoen euro en voor...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Arubaanse politicus opgepakt

Oranjestad - Op Aruba is politicus Guillfred Besaril aangehouden op verdenking van ‘onregelmatigheden’. Hij was van 2017 tot 2022 Gevolmachtigde minister van Aruba in Nederland. Besaril wordt er onder meer...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Aruba eiland van carnaval’

Oranjestad - ,,Carnaval zorgt voor eenheid en creativiteit. Aruba is het eiland van carnaval.” Darren van Ommeren, voorzitter van carnavalsorganisator Smac, zei dit zondag vlak voordat de laatste parade...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Pisas weer in opspraak

Politie start onderzoek naar carnavalsgroep Alegria Willemstad - Premier Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas (MFK) is opnieuw in opspraak geraakt. Hij is door profhonkbalmiljonair Kenley Jansen en echtgenote Gianni Jansen betrokken geraakt...
3
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bullenbaai-soap gaat door

Olieveiling opnieuw afgeblazen Willemstad - De ‘soap’ rond de 496.028 vaten - bijna 79 miljoen liter - fuel oil die nog steeds in een tank bij Bullenbaai zijn opgeslagen, gaat...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 13 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie neemt verkeersmaatregelen voor doorstroom Gran Marcha di Despedida

De politie neemt maatregelen voor een betere doorstroming van voertuigen bij Gran Marcha di Despedida die dinsdagavond plaatsvindt. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Curaçao bekend. Drie uur voorafgaand aan het...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Negentien aanhoudingen tijdens Gran Marcha

De politie heeft tijdens de Gran Marcha negentien arrestaties verricht, waarvan veertien mannen en vijf vrouwen. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Curaçao maandag bekend. De leeftijden van de verdachten lopen...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man steekt ex-partner neer en laat haar gewond achter

Een vrouw is zondagmiddag mishandeld door haar ex-partner, waaorp hij vervolgens spoorloos verdween. Dit schrijft Korps Politie Curaçao in een persbericht. Een team is na de melding uitgerukt naar een...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Illegale bouwactiviteiten gestopt op Ronde Klip

Persbureau Curacao Gisterochtend heeft het Projectteam Toezicht en Handhaving van het ministerie van Verkeer en Vervoer ingegrepen bij de bouw van een huis of bedrijfsruimte aan de Ronde Klip, grenzend...
0
Aruba

PBC | Tweede Kamerlid stelt vragen over zorg ongedocumenteerden op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Marieke Koekoek, Tweede Kamerlid van de politieke partij Volt, heeft vragen gesteld aan de Staatssecretarissen van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport en van Binnenlandse Zaken en...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nog geen nieuwe gezichten bij nationaal voetbalelftal Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Het is Dick Advocaat nog niet gelukt nieuwe gezicht als versterking voor het nationaal voetbalelftal van Curaçao aan te trekken. Dat valt op te maken uit gesprekken die...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van dinsdag 13 februari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad: Tevreden over Covid-aanpak. Uit het hoofdstuk ‘Conclusies en Aanbevelingen’ van het evaluatierapport over de aanpak van de coronacrisis blijkt dat er op Curaçao over het algemeen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Meteo: Code geel voor de komende 24 uur

De Meteorologische Dienst van Curaçao laat vandaag weten dat voor de komende 24 uur een waarschuwing geldt voor ruwe zee in de noordelijke en oostelijke kustgebieden van het eiland....
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Gran Marcha kleurrijk, maar met grote vertragingen

De Gran Marcha, de grote carnavalsoptocht op Curaçao, was afgelopen zondag heel kleurrijk en druk bezocht. Maar ook waren er verschillende incidenten. Zo kwamen niet alle vrachtwagens door...
0
Detail en groothandel

ParadiseFM | ‘Groei van toerisme leidt tot eieren schaarste’

De groei van het toerisme op Curaçao en een daling in de eierproductie hebben geleid tot een eieren schaarste op het eiland. Dat meldt de Extra vandaag. Lokale hotels...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Multidisciplinaire team controleert 143 zaken tijdens carnaval, tien vergunningen ingetrokken

Het hoofd van het multidisciplinaire team, Ronny Cornelis, zegt vandaag in de Extra dat er tijdens de carnavalsoptochten 143 zaken zijn gecontroleerd. Het gaat daarbij onder meer om restaurants en...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Projectteam neemt alle bouwmaterialen in beslag

Het Projectteam Toezicht en Handhaving van het ministerie van Verkeer en Vervoer heeft maandag alle bouwmaterialen meegenomen, waardoor de constructie van een gebouw in Ronde Klip helemaal is stil...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Verkeerslichten rond Waaigat een week lang buiten werking

Volgens de Dienst Openbare Werken wordt vanaf vandaag de hele week gewerkt aan de verkeerslichten bij Waaigat en de kruising van Bermudaweg/Kaya Djo Pinedo. De verkeerslichten worden vervangen door...
0
Aruba

NTR | Oudste steelband van Aruba schittert tijdens carnaval

Melissa Stamper Dit jaar vierde Aruba haar zeventigste editie van carnaval en speciaal voor deze viering is de oudste steelband van het eiland, ‘The Aruba Invaders Steel Orchestra’, de openingswagen...
0
Algemeen nieuws

Next | Dutch government to scrutinise whether Curaçao’s LOK complies with original deal

By Zak Thomas-Akoo | Next.io The Dutch minister of digitisation may consult on new changes to the LOK to bring it in-line with the government’s 2020 deal with Curaçao to...
0
Curaçao

CC | Operational launch of asphalt production at refinery set for late May

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao refinery is on track to commence asphalt production in a designated section at the end of May, according to Harry Sargeant III, CEO and founder...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | “Icon of the Seas’” inaugural call celebrated with fireworks display

PHILIPSBURG--Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is thrilled to announce a grand fireworks display to commemorate the inaugural call of Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI’s) remarkable new vessel, “Icon of the...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 