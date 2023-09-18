30 C
Willemstad
• maandag 18 september 2023
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 18 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
ParadiseFM | Regering wil Jaime Salehs eretitel ontnemen

Jaime Saleh dreigt definitief van zijn voetstuk te vallen. De regering wil Salehs eretitel ontnemen. Dat blijkt uit een brief van de regering gericht aan Saleh. Tot...
ParadiseFM | Kwartet opgepakt met vuurwapen, waaronder 13-jarige

Drie mannen en een minderjarige jongen zijn gisteren opgepakt voor vuurwapenbezit. De politie kreeg rond half drie ‘s nachts een melding over vier vuurwapengevaarlijke mannen in een...
ParadiseFM | Yuana man overleden

De Yuana Man is overleden. Wendel Sluis, zoals hij officieel heet, is afgelopen weekend na een kort ziekbed heengegaan. Al bijna 40 jaar vermaakte hij toeristen in...
ParadiseFM | Verbeterpunten bejaardentehuis Arka de Roque

Bejaardentehuis Arka de Roque in Kanga is zonder al te veel kleerscheuren door de controle gekomen. De Inspectie voor de Volksgezondheid en de GGD concludeerden dat de...
Democracy now! | Monday, September 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

