30 C
Willemstad
• maandag 18 september 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Monday, September 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 18 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

ParadiseFM | Regering wil Jaime Salehs eretitel ontnemen

Jaime Saleh dreigt definitief van zijn voetstuk te vallen. De regering wil Salehs eretitel ontnemen. Dat blijkt uit een brief van de regering gericht aan Saleh. Tot...
2

ParadiseFM | Kwartet opgepakt met vuurwapen, waaronder 13-jarige

Drie mannen en een minderjarige jongen zijn gisteren opgepakt voor vuurwapenbezit. De politie kreeg rond half drie ‘s nachts een melding over vier vuurwapengevaarlijke mannen in een...
0

ParadiseFM | Yuana man overleden

De Yuana Man is overleden. Wendel Sluis, zoals hij officieel heet, is afgelopen weekend na een kort ziekbed heengegaan. Al bijna 40 jaar vermaakte hij toeristen in...
2

ParadiseFM | Verbeterpunten bejaardentehuis Arka de Roque

Bejaardentehuis Arka de Roque in Kanga is zonder al te veel kleerscheuren door de controle gekomen. De Inspectie voor de Volksgezondheid en de GGD concludeerden dat de...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CB | Aruba accuses Curaçao of regulatory failings

HomeMediaAlgemeen nieuwsCB | Aruba accuses Curaçao of regulatory failings
0
0 reacties

Centralbanking | By Riley Steward

The Central Bank of Aruba (CBA) has accused its counterpart in Curaçao and Sint Maarten of failures around its handling of the troubled insurance firm Ennia.

On September 9, the Aruban central bank released a statement: “What happened in Curaçao at the Ennia entities there could not occur in Aruba. The CBA is a strict supervisor and does not tolerate [such actions].”

The Central Bank of Aruba said it felt the need to release its statement because of media reports that Ennia’s operations in

Bron: CentralBanking

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Algemeen nieuwsArubaCuraçaoFinanciele sectorSint Maarten
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Democracy now! | Monday, September 18, 2023

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 