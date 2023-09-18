CB | Aruba accuses Curaçao of regulatory failings

Centralbanking | By Riley Steward

The Central Bank of Aruba (CBA) has accused its counterpart in Curaçao and Sint Maarten of failures around its handling of the troubled insurance firm Ennia.

On September 9, the Aruban central bank released a statement: “What happened in Curaçao at the Ennia entities there could not occur in Aruba. The CBA is a strict supervisor and does not tolerate [such actions].”

The Central Bank of Aruba said it felt the need to release its statement because of media reports that Ennia’s operations in

Bron: CentralBanking