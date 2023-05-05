28 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 6 mei 2023
ParadiseFM | Onderzoek over afwezigheid vaders

De ervaringen en perceptie van Curaçaose en Nederlandse jongeren rond afwezige vaders is onderzocht. Daaruit blijkt dat Curaçaose jongeren milder staan tegenover de afwezigheid van hun vader....
ParadiseFM | Man in scheiding laat huis slopen

Een man die in scheiding ligt, haalde vanmorgen een streek uit. Zijn huis in Mahuma, dat zowel op zijn naam als die van zijn partner staat, werd...
NTR | ‘10 jaar na dood Wiels gaat het slechter met Curaçao dan ooit’

Oscar van Dam Rond half vijf ‘s middags komen enkele tientallen mensen bijeen op het strand van Marie Pampoen, iets voorbij restaurant Surf & Turf. Het is daar...
DH | Sjamira Roseburg joins URSM party

~ “I want to serve as a lawmaker” ~ PHILIPSBURG--Attorney Sjamira Roseburg has joined the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) party, indicating that she wants to serve...
AntilliaansDagblad | Op zoek naar jonge vertegenwoordigers Bonaire

Kralendijk - De International Desk van Bonaire is op zoek naar jongeren tussen 20 en 28 jaar om Bonaire te vertegenwoordigen in het Europese project: Overseas Countries...
AntilliaansDagblad | Onderhandelingen luchtgrens Venezuela

Oranjestad - De zeegrens tussen Venezuela en Aruba is sinds 1 mei officieel geopend. Wanneer de luchtgrens open gaat, dat kan premier Evelyn Wever nog niet zeggen....
Democracy now! | Friday, May 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

