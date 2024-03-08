29 C
Democracy now! | Friday, March 8, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 8 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Cft: structurele oplossing voor lening CMC noodzakelijk

Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) voldoet sinds 2020 niet meer aan haar betalingsverplichtingen aan de overheid. Dat zou komen vanwege de zorgelijke financiële situatie waar het ziekenhuis...
1

Nu.cw | EFO-toets voor FO-scholen gaat door

De EFO-toets, die elk jaar in groep 8 wordt afgenomen om het niveau voor vervolgonderwijs voor de leerling te bepalen, gaat dit jaar gewoon door zoals gepland....
0

Nu.cw | Daders moord Palu Blanku op oud-politieagent veroordeeld tot straffen van 1,5 jaar tot 12 jaar cel

De daders van de moord op oud-politieagent Niven Clemens Patrick van Thijs, bij de rotonde Hariri in Palu Blanku, hebben celstraffen van 1,5 jaar tot 12 jaar...
1

Opinie | Straffeloos

Door David Davidson | Journalist Follow the Money Het blijft verbazingwekkend. Enorme online casino’s als Stake.com zijn in een groot deel van de wereld illegaal actief maar kunnen...
1
Democracy now! | Friday, March 8, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Curaçao

CC | Curaçao takes a significant step in the fight against corruption

WILLEMSTAD - The Council of Ministers of Curaçao has unanimously agreed to initiate the ratification process of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). This convention, also known as...
5
Sint Maarten

DH | Government and marine sector initiate study on yachting sector’s economic impact

PHILIPSBURG--The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) and St. Maarten Harbor Group are embarking on a crucial initiative to conduct...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Plaats en timing gesprek verkeerd

Bonaire-delegatie overlegt in hotelkelder met Van Huffelen Kralendijk - De delegatie van Bonaire heeft meteen na de start van de tweede dag van conferentie over de herziening van de WolBES...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Maandelijkse sirene bij WEB Aruba

Oranjestad - Het Water- en Energiebedrijf Aruba (WEB) heeft deze week voor het eerst het geluid getest waarmee de omgeving wordt gewaarschuwd als zich bij WEB een calamiteit voordoet. Dinsdag...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao op trainingskamp naar Turkije

Willemstad/Alanya - Het Curaçaose voetbalelftal reist af naar Turkije voor een trainingskamp, ter voorbereiding op de kwalificatiewedstrijden in juni, voor het WK in 2026. training newBondcoach Dick Advocaat liet dit...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Samenwerken voor betere zorg

Integrale aanpak moet zorgvrager ten goede komen Willemstad - De Stichting Federatie Zorginstellingen (SFZ) en een groot aantal zorgorganisaties hebben gezamenlijk een intentieverklaring ondertekend, die moet leiden tot een en...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Extra budget voor Betèsda

Willemstad - Het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) stelt een extra budget van 1,5 miljoen gulden beschikbaar aan Stichting Verpleeghuizen Curaçao (SVC), ofwel Betèsda. GMN-minister Javier Silvania (MFK)...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | ‘Cijfers laten duidelijk zien dat er sprake is van een uitbraak van dengue op Curaçao’

Epidemioloog Yaskara Halabi heeft aan Paradise FM laten weten dat er sprake is van een duidelijke verhoging van het aantal gevallen van dengue op Curaçao. Vanaf de laatste week...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, March 7, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 7 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 36-jarige David Jonathan Fraai vermist

De politie is een zoektocht gestart naar de 36-jarige David Jonathan Fraai. De man verliet maandagochtend zijn huis aan de Kaya Laboriano en is niet thuisgekomen. Dat maakt het...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Meer namen line-up CNSJ festival woensdag 18.00 uur bekend

De organisatie van het Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival maakt woensdag om 18.00 uur meer namen bekend die tijdens het muziekevenement zullen optreden. Dat melden betrouwbare bronnen aan Paradise...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Criminele groepen vertragen onderzoek naar geitendiefstal

Het onderzoek naar geitendiefstallen op Banda Bou wordt vertraagd, doordat criminele groepen doorgaan met de geitenroof. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC) bekend. Het KPC zegt zich ervan...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Voormalig Arubaans minister Besaril mogelijk morgen op vrije voeten

Het Openbaar Ministerie op Aruba laat weten dat ze niet van plan zijn oud-minister Guilfred Besaril langer vast te houden. Dat betekent dat de politicus morgen vrij kan komen....
1
Nederland

ParadiseFM | Surinaamse politie vindt 600 kilo coke in vliegtuig met bestemming Amsterdam

In een vliegtuig van Surinam Airways met als bestemming Amsterdam heeft de Surinaamse politie woensdag bijna 600 kilo cocaïne gevonden. De drugs zaten in zeventien dozen die waren verstopt...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Geen olie aangetroffen op de kust van Curaçao

De afgelopen weken is er geen olievervuiling op de kust van Curaçao aangetroffen. Tot drie dagen geleden werden enkele kleine stukjes aan de noorkant gevonden, maar dat was niets...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Giselle McWilliam wil duidelijkheid over creditcards van ministers

Leider van de fractie van de politieke partij MAN, Giselle McWilliam, wil duidelijkheid over de creditcards die Curaçaose ministers sinds bijna een jaar tot hun beschikking hebben. De bankpassen...
9
Venezuela

ParadiseFM | ‘Presidentsverkiezingen Venezuela op 28 juli’

De komende Venezolaanse presidentsverkiezingen worden gehouden op 28 juli dit jaar. Dat melden Venezolaanse autoriteiten. De huidige president, Nicolás Maduro, en de oppositiepartijen spraken vorig jaar af om in...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Toerist overlijdt tijdens het zwemmen bij Baya Beach

4Een Amerikaanse toerist die zondag was gaan zwemmen bij Baya Beach is in het water in problemen geraakt. Dit gebeurde ter hoogte van Fort Beekenburg. Het personeel van een...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

NTR | Caribsch Netwerk Curaçaos Creatieve Uitwisseling: De Open Atelier Route 2024

Kim Hendriksen Tijdens de zesde editie van de Open Atelier Route openen lokale kunstenaars hun atelierdeuren voor het publiek. Verdeeld in twee weekenden – het eerste ‘pariba di brúg’ (aan...
0
Aruba

CC | Updates from the Dutch Caribbean’s Bird Monitoring Project

WILLEMSTAD - Last year the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) officially launched the project "Monitoring for Bird Biodiversity Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean." This initiative, supported by the Ministry...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Veel voorstellen terug te vinden in afspraken

‘In een goede sfeer constructieve gesprekken gevoerd’ Den Haag - Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba krijgen een permanente vertegenwoordiging in Den Haag en worden eerder betrokken bij het maken van...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Mi Casa Ya’ op Curaçao?

Statenleden zijn het met eigen ogen gaan bekijken Willemstad - Een Statendelegatie is op dit moment in Bogota, Colombia op bezoek bij het ministerie van Huisvesting, Stedelijke Ontwikkeling en Ruimtelijke...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘10% Dividend te weinig’

Curoil keert 5,3 miljoen uit over winst van 52,8 miljoen V Willemstad - Het standpunt van het ministerie van Financiën is dat het door overheids-nv Curoil voorgestelde dividendbeleid voor de komende...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Sargassum gemonitord

Willemstad - Niet alleen de olievlek is vorige week door het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) in de gaten gehouden, maar ook het sargassum. ,,Er zijn gebieden die...
0
Comin' up

AntilliaansDagblad | Eerste grote namen CNSJF 2024

Willemstad - De tiende editie van het Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (CNSJF) opent op donderdag 29 augustus met grote namen en dat gaat zo door ook op de...
0
Bonaire

NOS | Busje komt zo? Op Bonaire lijkt het er eindelijk van te komen

Dick Drayer Op Bonaire staan dertien bushokjes, maar openbaar vervoer is er niet. Vooral mensen met een laag inkomen hebben daarom een probleem om van A naar B te komen...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

Nu.cw | Verkeerslichten kruising Nijlweg/Frater Radulphusweg krijgen LED-verlichting

De verkeerslichten aan de kruising van de Nijlweg met de Frater Radulphusweg worden vervangen door LED-verlichting. De werkzaamheden zijn maandag van start gegaan. Dat maakt het ministerie van Verkeer,...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man aangehouden in moordzaak Watamula

De politie heeft dinsdagavond om 21.10 uur een man gearresteerd in verband met de moord op de vrouw die 29 februari in de mondi in de buurt van Watamula...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

Nu.cw | Protest tegen vernieling van natuur door bouwprojecten bij Zakitó

Bezorgde burgers in het gebied van Zakitó hebben de handen ineengeslagen om te strijden voor de bescherming van de mangroven en koraalriffen. De inwoners organiseren woensdag samen met een...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | SVB: Levensverwachting op Curaçao is gestegen naar 79 jaar

Curaçao heeft een vergrijzingsprobleem, in de zin dat de druk op de werkende bevolking om de pensioenen te betalen steeds groter wordt. Procentueel gezien betaalt ons eiland veel meer...
1
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | BES-eilanden krijgen permanente vertegenwoordiging in Den Haag

Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba krijgen een permanente vertegenwoordiging in Den Haag en worden voortaan eerder betrokken bij maken van beleid en wetgeving. Verder komen er verschillende niveaus van financieel...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Politie op Bonaire pakt man op voor reeks autobranden

De politie op Bonaire heeft gisteren rond zes uur ’s ochtends een huiszoeking verricht in verband met een onderzoek naar autobranden die op 12 januari plaatsvonden in de wijk...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Eerste naam bekend: Seal op Curaçao North Sea Jazz

De eerste naam voor het Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival van dit jaar is bekend: zanger Seal zal optreden op vrijdagavond 30 augustus. De aankondiging komt van de zanger...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ‘Subsidieregeling Koninkrijksbeurzen per 1 maart geopend’

Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland heeft gisteravond bekend gemaakt dat het vanaf 1 maart voor studenten binnen het Koninkrijk mogelijk is om een aanvraag in te dienen voor de zogenaamde Koninkrijksbeurzen....
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | DOEN eist gesprek met ministerraad en gaat vanmiddag naar Fòrti

Vakbond DOEN gaat vanmiddag naar Fòrti om te praten met de ministerraad. Dat is gisteravond besloten tijdens een Algemene Vergadering van de onderwijsvakbond. Van de leden kreeg het bestuur...
0
Bonaire

NTR | ‘Boeren op Bonaire zouden óók subsidies moeten krijgen’

Marit Severijnse Boer Onnie Emerenciana pleit voor meer steun en aandacht voor boeren op Bonaire. In tegenstelling tot Europees-Nederland, krijgen boeren op Bonaire geen subsidies. “Greenhouses (kassen), water, grond.. het...
0
Curaçao

CC | Owner of Boka Samí Dive School claims government property as his own

WILLEMSTAD - Member of Parliament for the MFK faction, David Seferina, in a letter addressed to Minister Javier Silvania, stated that he has taken note of a situation where...
0
Financiele sector

DH | FCIB takes customer to court over email request to the Central Bank to investigate

PHILIPSBURG--Following a request from FirstCaribbean International Bank’s long-standing client Demitrus Marlin to the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) to conduct a fraud investigation, FirstCaribbean is taking...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwe zoektocht naar gezaghebber Bonaire

Moeizame werving en afzegging door twee kandidaten Kralendijk - Voor de tweede keer binnen een jaar is er een vacature geplaatst voor een gezaghebber van Bonaire. De eerste sollicitatieronde leverde...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Open carrièredag Horacio Oduber Hospital

Oranjestad - Het Horacio Oduber Hospital (HOH) organiseert zaterdag voor de tweede keer een open carrièredag. Jongeren die interesse hebben in de medische zorg, zijn welkom om kennis te...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Aov even break-even’

Maar komende vijf jaar weer diep in de min Willemstad - Na een hele slechte periode in de covid-jaren is met de economische groei in 2023 een break-evenpunt bereikt in...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Megaproject bij Sambil in Veeris

Willemstad - De achtertuin van winkelcentrum Sambil wordt volgend jaar omgetoverd in een tropisch paradijs. Op dit terrein van 4.500 vierkante meter komt een strandclub met onder meer een...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | GMN-minister ‘steunt preventie’

Fundashon Prevenshon licht financiële uitdagingen toe Willemstad - De minister van Gezondheid ‘steunt preventie’ en is van mening dat de financiering ervan op Curaçao ‘meer structureel’ dient te gebeuren. Dat zei...
0
Curaçao

Opinie | World Wildlife Day

Opinie Dr. Jeff Sybesma Gisteren, 3 maart, was het World Wildlife Day. Deze dag, uitgeroepen door de Verenigde Naties (VN) toen het Cites-verdrag in 2013 werd aangenomen, herinnert ons jaarlijks...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 5 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Duikschool Boka Samì gebruikt openbaar toilet als opslagruimte

De eigenaar van een duikschool gevestigd op Boka Samì zou het openbaar toilet, dat in handen is van de overheid, gebruiken als private opslagplaats. Dit schrijft de MFK in...
0
