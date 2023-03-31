26 C
Willemstad
• zondag 2 april 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

DH | Dispute on St. Maarten, St. Martin border solved

THE HAGUE--The Kingdom Council of Ministers during its monthly in The Hague on Friday approved the treaty with France that defines the exact demarcation of the border...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Groot milieuproject Statia en Saba

Oranjestad/The Bottom - Op Sint Eustatius en Saba loopt een groot milieuproject om erosie te verminderen en bedreigde riffen rond de twee eilanden in Caribisch Nederland (CN)...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Prijs verlagen elektriciteit Aruba moeilijk’

Oranjestad - Elektriciteitsbedrijf Elmar heeft een dag voor het verstrijken van de deadline - die door de regering is gesteld - aan de bevolking laten weten dat...
0
AntilliaansDagblad | Hof niet erg blij met rapport crimefonds

‘Geen vragen vanuit de Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving ontvangen’ Willemstad - Vanuit de krant moest het Hof vernemen dat er een rapport is gepubliceerd over het criminaliteitsbestrijdingsfonds, waarin...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Met urgentie investeren’

Antwoord aan Cft: In plaats van versneld aflossen van leningen Willemstad - De regering van Curaçao is van mening dat, onder de huidige omstandigheden, de begrotings- en liquiditeitsruimte...
2

AntilliaansDagblad | Grote ontevredenheid FKAK

Nulmeting: Inhoud van ambulancewerk goed, maar leiding niet Willemstad - Bij de ambulancedienst Fundashon Kuido di Ambulans Kòrsou (FKAK) is alleen 28 procent van het personeel tevreden met...
0

AD | Wat staat Trump te wachten in het hol van de leeuw? ‘Veel mensen in New York haten hem’

7 vragen - Donald Trump (76) verschijnt komende week voor de rechter als verdachte in een strafzaak. Hij wordt aangeklaagd voor het betalen van zwijggeld aan pornoster...
1
Democracy now! | Friday, March 31, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Nieuwe reacties

