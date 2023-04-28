27 C
PB | Deelnemers seminar onthutst over opereren gokindustrie Curaçao

Grote afwezige was de gokindustrie zelf Willemstad – De 1e seminar van de reeks van zes ‘Opsporing & rechtshandhaving e-gaming’ zit erop. Afgelopen dinsdag 25 april kwam het thema...
PBC | Benzineprijzen blijven onveranderd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De regering Pisas heeft geen besluit kunnen of durven nemen over de nieuwe brandstofprijzen voor de maand mei. Naar verluidt is er onenigheid binnen...
PBC | 20.000 gulden opgehaald vanwege vijftien jaar CliniClowns

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Cliniclowns hebben zaterdag ruim 20.000 gulden opgehaald tijdens het Open Golftoernooi in de Curacao Golf & Sports Club in Emmastad. Ruim twintig teams...
PBC | De Braziliaanse luchtvaartmaatschappij Azul gaat wekelijks vliegen op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Braziliaanse luchtvaartmaatschappij Azul begint op 24 juni met een wekelijkse vlucht van Belo Horizonte naar Curaçao. Dat heeft de Curaçao Tourist Board bekendgemaakt. De...
NTR | Aruba wil rechten voor de natuur

Melissa Stamper De habitat van de Arubaanse uil bij Alto Vista wordt een rechtspersoon. Zeegrasvelden bij Baby Beach kunnen een rechtszaak winnen van het nieuwe hotel in San...
DH | Rescue operation for female hiker dragged into Gilboa Bay

ST. EUSTATIUS--Officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN and the Fire Department were engaged in a rescue operation for a female hiker who was swept into...
Democracy now! | Friday, April 28, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

