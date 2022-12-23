DH | No investigation into 3 journalists

THE HAGUE–The Prosecutor’s Office will not initiate a criminal investigation against the three journalists against whom Curaçao Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel had filed a complaint.

In March this year, Manuel filed a complaint with the police in The Hague against Curaçao blogger Godfried Adem, editor-inchief of the news website Knipselkrant Nardy Cramm and owner of the news website DossierKoninkrijksrelaties. nl René Zwart.

The minister plenipotentiary accused the three journalists of being offensive and disrespectful towards him and his family in their media reports. According to Manuel, the journalists are guilty of slander and smearing his good name by stating that the minister plenipotentiary hired family and friends and by doubting his ability to do his job.

“On March 25, 2022, C.A. Manuel filed a complaint against you. On April 20, 2022, it was decided not to initiate a criminal investigation,” Chief Prosecutor M. Zwinkels stated in a letter to one of the three journalists. The publications of the journalists were deemed to be in line with freedom of expression and not slanderous.

Manuel has been the source of different negative media reports about his functioning and management style at the Curaçao House in The Hague. Several employees have left since his appointment in June 2021. Earlier this month, the Curaçao Parliament had a 17-hour meeting about the matter.

Bron: Daily Herald

KKC naschrift

