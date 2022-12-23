DH | No investigation into 3 journalists

THE HAGUE–The Prosecutor’s Office will not initiate a criminal investigation against the three journalists against whom Curaçao Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel had filed a complaint.
In March this year, Manuel filed a complaint with the police in The Hague against Curaçao blogger Godfried Adem, editor-inchief of the news website Knipselkrant Nardy Cramm and owner of the news website DossierKoninkrijksrelaties. nl René Zwart.
The minister plenipotentiary accused the three journalists of being offensive and disrespectful towards him and his family in their media reports. According to Manuel, the journalists are guilty of slander and smearing his good name by stating that the minister plenipotentiary hired family and friends and by doubting his ability to do his job.
“On March 25, 2022, C.A. Manuel filed a complaint against you. On April 20, 2022, it was decided not to initiate a criminal investigation,” Chief Prosecutor M. Zwinkels stated in a letter to one of the three journalists. The publications of the journalists were deemed to be in line with freedom of expression and not slanderous.
Manuel has been the source of different negative media reports about his functioning and management style at the Curaçao House in The Hague. Several employees have left since his appointment in June 2021. Earlier this month, the Curaçao Parliament had a 17-hour meeting about the matter.
Bron: Daily Herald
KKC naschrift
“his good name”…….?!??
An extra-terrestrial, sporting pointy ears, would say: “that statement defies all logical thinking”
En dan die horoscooplezende, bijbelvrezende moraalridder als pater familias, een dorpsster(sport)reporter, die op Facebook meent dat de nazi’s onder (Europese) nederlanders een paar lui vergeten zijn te vernietigen.
Nos “dushi hendenan”…….yeah, right!
Wanneer begint deze Manuel een ” investigation” over zichzelf?!! Daar is veel te onderzoeken!!!! Wat een id…..!!!!!
De twee Manuel’s gebroeders in het kwaad kijken naar iets of zij vuur zien branden in heel dikke mist, en denken aan een zwarte dollar ADER onder het gras te zien zitten waar ze niet aan kunnen komen. zo droevig kijken zij vlak voor de kerst👵🎅
De manuel’s staan daar echt als 2 afgedropen mfk nullen .
Wanneer komt het MIL nu een keer.
Schandelijk.
Wanneer komt het Wiels debacle onderzoek nu een keer.
Schandelijk.
Respect voor het Arubaanse onderzoek naar de gang van zaken binnen het Aruba huis.
Zo hoort het namelijk!
Welke “good name”?!