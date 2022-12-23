25 C
Willemstad
zaterdag 24 december 2022
PBC | Succesvol bezoek DUO aan Caribisch gebied

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De bezoeken van de Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs DUO in het Caribisch gebied voorzien in een duidelijke behoefte. Ten opzichte van de gecombineerde najaar campagne...
PBC | UPDATE: 26e dode in het verkeer heet Steven Mairon Panneflek

Persbureau Curacao Kaya Sabana Baka om het leven kwam na een verkeersongeluk is de 45-jarige Steven Mairon Panneflek, geboren op Curacao. De politie trof hem bij aankomst gewond aan...
DolfijnFM | Kunukuman ruimt bijna 13.500 kilo afval op in 2022

De Kunukuman en zijn team hebben dit jaar 13.446 kilo afval ingezameld, dat is zo’n 4000 kilo meer dan in 2021 Dat bevestigt de Kunukuman aan Nu.cw....
DolfijnFM | Leerlingen MIL brengen kerstpakketten naar SDKK

Leerlingen van het Maria Immaculata Lyceum (MIL) hebben kerstpakketten voor de gevangenen van de SDKK-gevangenis gemaakt. De docenten en studenten zijn in het kader van de kerstgedachte...
DolfijnFM | 1,8 miljoen voor zaal in Barber

De Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) heeft 1,8 miljoen gulden ontvangen om bouwwerkzaamheden van een zaal in Barber af te ronden. Dat meldt de Amigoe. Het gaat...
NTR | Kerst op Curaçao: ‘Als die dure stroom maar niet wéér uitvalt’

Oscar van Dam De tuin en huis versieren met kerstverlichting; voor veel mensen is het een van de mooiste tradities van Curaçao. Maar dit jaar zie je daar...
CC | Animal welfare registered in law

WILLEMSTAD - The Animal Welfare Act will come into effect on 1 January. This is evident from the new National Ordinance presented by the Ministry of Health,...
Democracy now! | Friday, December 23, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!
