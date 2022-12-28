28 C
DH | Flags fly at half-mast in Saba for former politician Steve Hassell

SABA--Flags were flown at half-mast at the Government Administration Building in The Bottom on Wednesday, December 28, for the late former Commissioner and Island Councilman Steve Hassell....
DH | Winair has started to repay Dutch government loan

THE HAGUE--Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR started in October this year to repay the US $3 million mortgage loan that it obtained from the Dutch government during...
Ingezonden | Homohuwelijk-zaak in cassatie

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
DH | Ambulance Department recipient of four brand-new ambulances

PHILIPSBURG--The St. Maarten Ambulance Department has received four brand-new ambulances from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA in collaboration with The Trust Fund.   This...
Ingezonden | Mijn kind was ineens weg

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
PBC | Druk geschoten tijdens Kerst

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er is dit kerstweekend weer driftig geschoten op elkaar. Een man werd beschoten terwijl hij met zijn auto langs een snek in Mahuma reed....
DH | Ambulance Department recipient of four brand-new ambulances

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Ambulance Department has received four brand-new ambulances from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA in collaboration with The Trust Fund.

  This brings the total to six operational ambulances on the island, the cabinet of VSA Minister Omar Ottley shared in a press release on Tuesday.

  According to the release, the new ambulances were chosen for their narrow-body frame, efficient fuel consumption and four-wheel drive capabilities, making the vehicles ideally suited to climb steep hills and manoeuvre on cramped, unpaved streets. The ambulances will be fully stocked with medical equipment and supplies to handle a variety of life-threatening emergencies.

  Now that the vehicles have been delivered, ambulance manufacturer REV Group will soon be conducting training sessions with St. Maarten Ambulance Department personnel on the ambulances’ operations and maintenance. The training includes a “train-the-trainer” component, which will enable local ambulance workers to provide these training courses in the future.

  “I am elated to be a part of this historic moment,” said Minister Ottley. “The arrival of the four state-of-the-art ambulances has been long overdue, however, the work behind the scenes has been constant and despite a few delays, the reality has come to fruition. This is another step towards improving healthcare for the people of St. Maarten.”

  During the week of January 9, 2023, a training will be held to familiarise the ambulance crew with the new materials, like heart monitors, new stretchers, etc.

  The St. Maarten Trust Fund is financed by the government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the government of St. Maarten.

Bron: Daily Herald

