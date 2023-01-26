26 C
PBC | Nederlandse kabinet houdt het bij bewustwordingsfonds, geen herstelbetalingen

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Nederland wil in het kader van herstelbetalingen voor het slavernijverleden niet verder gaan dan een bewustwordingsfonds. Dat zei minister Hanke Bruins Slot gisteren...
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 26 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Toeristenauto op de kop voor Julianabrug

Vier Nederlandse toeristen zijn woensdag betrokken geraakt bij een ongeluk vlak voor de Julianabrug, in de buurt van Parera. De auto sloeg over de kop en kwam...
Nu.cw | Silvania wil winstbelasting in E-zone verlagen

Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania (MFK) wil dat de winstbelasting voor bedrijven in de E-zone wordt verlaagd. Daarvoor heeft de minister een voorstel gestuurd naar Statenvoorzitter Charetti...
Nu.cw | Inwoners Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten kunnen stemmen op Eerste Kamer

Voor de Nederlandse inwoners van Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten wordt het mogelijk om te stemmen op het kiescollege voor de Eerste Kamer. De verkiezingen vinden plaats...
PBC | Rutte wil excuses slavernijverleden niet vastleggen in de wet

Persbureau Curacao Het kabinet wil de excuses voor het slavernijverleden niet vastleggen in een wet. Vandaag debatteerde Mark Rutte met de Tweede Kamer over de slavernij excuses. Volgens...
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

