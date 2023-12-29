30 C
Democracy now! | Friday, December 29, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 29 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Prinses Laurentien op het eiland om te praten over kinderopvangtoeslag

Prinses Laurentien bezocht onlangs de Vertegenwoordiger van Nederland in Willemstad, Edson Hato, om te overleggen over de Kinderopvangtoeslag kwestie. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Tijdens dit bezoek bracht...
Nu.cw | MAN-PIN dringt aan op proactief beloningsbeleid werkgevers op Curaçao

Politieke partij MAN-PIN pleit voor een pro-actieve rol van werkgevers bij het verbeteren van lonen en arbeidsvoorwaarden op Curaçao. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. De partij vindt ook...
Nu.cw | Politie zet wegen af en neemt maatregelen voor handhaven orde oudjaarsavond

De politie heeft voor de jaarwisseling maatregelen genomen om de openbare orde te kunnen handhaven en te zorgen voor een goede doorstroming van het verkeer. Zo zijn...
PBC | Pipi’s Opvang uit Curaçao wint Serieus Request voor dieren

Persbureau Curacao VARSEVELDER – Pipi’s Opvang uit Curaçao heeft de tiende editie van Serieus Request voor Dieren gewonnen. Deze actie, tien jaar geleden opgezet door Stichting Dierenhulp, heeft...
CC | Xander Bogaerts in Curaçao for Curaçao Baseball Week 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao Baseball Week (CBW)’s organization proudly announces that Xander Bogaerts will participate for the first time. Baseball’s superstar from our sister island, Aruba, will be in Curaçao to share his baseball expertise.

This way, CBW fulfills its goal of bringing legends in baseball closer to our children in Curaçao. Curaçao Baseball Week will take place from January 2nd to 6th, 2024, at various locations around Curaçao. Registration is still open, so feel free to sign up whether you are a coach, a baseball player, or an umpire.

San Nicolas native, Xander Bogaerts, is an outstanding baseball player who has always carried Aruba’s name high. As one of the five Arubans to reach Major League Baseball, Bogaerts has been a part of the Boston Red Sox team and won the World Series twice (in 2013 and 2018). His achievements in Major League Baseball include winning the Silver Slugger Award five times. Last year, Bogaerts achieved his fifth Silver Slugger Award, showcasing an extraordinary career as a shortstop. In addition to this, in 2019, Bogaerts was selected to be part of the MLB First Team. He has participated in the All-Star Game on four occasions (in 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

Last year, Bogaerts signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the San Diego Padres. He crossed paths during the 2023 MLB season with Curaçao’s own Jurickson Profar, who also played for the same team. In the past, Bogaerts joined the Kingdom team to represent our countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands during three World Baseball Classics in the years 2013, 2017, and 2023. He was also part of the IBAF World Champion team in 2011.

As a highlight of Curaçao Baseball Week, there will be a spectacular Home Run Derby on January 5, 2024. This event will take place at Bam Bam Tech Sports Zone, and the entrance fee is only 10 guilders. Save the date so you don’t miss this Home Run Derby!

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

