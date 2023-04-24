25 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 26 april 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, April 25, 2023

﻿﻿﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 25 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Zorgen over Caribische gulden bij Staten

Een flink aantal Statenleden heeft zijn zorgen geuit over de invoering van de Caribische Gulden. Volgens de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is het...
0

Nu.cw | Green Force zamelt bijna 2 miljoen kilo recycle-afval in

Milieu- en recyclingorganisatie Green Force heeft in de afgelopen zes jaren (2016-2022) bijna twee miljoen kilo afval ingezameld. Het gaat dan vooral om plastic flessen, plastic doppen...
0

PBC | Visser valt van de rotsen en verdrinkt

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteravond is een visser van de rotsen aan de kust van Bandabou gevallen en verdronken. Dat gebeurde op Watamula, De visser werd op Playa...
0

PBC | Driemaster Capitán Miranda komt zaterdag aan op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Uruguayaanse Capitán Miranda komt zaterdag 29 april aan op Curaçao. Naar verwachting loopt de driemaster tussen acht en negen uur in de ochtend...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | VVD wants clarity from State Secretary about Curaçao’s decision to waive billions of tax claims

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | VVD wants clarity from State Secretary about Curaçao’s decision to...
31
0 reacties

THE HAGUE – The VVD faction in the Dutch Parliament is outraged by the decision of the Curaçao government to waive billions of tax claims while simultaneously asking the Netherlands to fund reform projects on the island.

Second Chamber member Roelien Kamminga has requested clarification from State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations.

“Have you taken note of the article ‘OM ‘entered into conversation’ with Silvania’ dated 18 April 2023 and the press release dated 3 April 2023 in which the Curaçao Ministry of Finance indicates that it intends to adjust the collection policy of the Tax Department?

“Do you share the opinion that it is unacceptable to forgive tax debts in one’s own country while at the same time calling on the Netherlands to finance reform projects in Curaçao with Dutch tax money? If not, can you explain why not?

“Do you share the view that collecting tax debts from 2017 and earlier could contribute to putting the Curaçao budget in order? If so, will you discuss this with the government of Curaçao?

“Can you indicate what the legal basis is for no longer actively collecting tax debts on Curaçao from the year 2017 and earlier, and what the status of this decision/intention is?

“What has the Curaçao government done since a similar decision was made in 2015 to implement the necessary reforms, and what have you done in recent years to push for this?

“How will it be ensured that the necessary policy and organizational adjustments are now made in the future? And what is needed for this?

“Do you share the opinion that it would be desirable to make these necessary policy and organizational adjustments a precondition for further financial assistance for the reforms? If not, why not?

“How does the intended adjustment of the collection policy on Curaçao relate to the most recent letter from the Financial Supervision College of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, which states that the Curaçao budget still does not meet the standards referred to in Article 15 of the Kingdom Act on Financial Supervision of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (Rft)?”

The VVD is concerned that the Curaçao government is choosing to forgive tax debts rather than collecting them, while simultaneously requesting financial assistance from the Netherlands. They believe that the collection of tax debts could help to put the Curaçao budget in order and are requesting clarification from State Secretary Van Huffelen on the matter. They also want to know what has been done in recent years to push for the necessary reforms and what is needed to ensure that these reforms are made in the future. The VVD is also questioning whether the necessary policy and organizational adjustments should be made a precondition for further financial assistance for the reforms.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoFinanciele sectorGoksectorNederlandCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
AntilliaansDagblad | Elektriciteit op Aruba goedkoper
Volgend artikel
DH | ‘Emerald’ case now fully closed for Mark Mingo

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 