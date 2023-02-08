29 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 9 februari 2023
Extra | Journaal 9 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | ‘Academy Hotel is a bottomless pit’

WILLEMSTAD - The Academy Hotel will close its doors on 1 February. According to Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, the training center is a 'bottomless pit'....
0

DH | Royal family visits Statia

ST. EUSTATIUS--The Dutch royal family – King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia – landed in St. Eustatius on Wednesday, February 8, for a one-day visit. ...
0
Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 8 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Kustwacht redt Bonairiaanse vissersboot

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Een Bonairiaanse vissersboot is zaterdag opgepikt door de Kustwacht. De boot, LA PATRONA, bevond zich noord van Malmok en had geen brandstof meer. De...
0

NTR | ‘Waar blijven de partijprogramma’s voor Bonaire?’

Nathaly Evertsz Over minder dan zes weken zijn er verkiezingen op Bonaire. Alle kandidaten voor de nieuwe eilandsraad zijn bekend. Maar wat willen de politieke partijen precies? Maar...
0
CC | UNESCO gives Curaçao $ 57,000 for the education and culture fund

WILLEMSTAD – UNESCO has approved three projects for Curaçao worth USD 57,000 in the field of education and culture. The projects are the responsibility of the Ministry of Education, the Museum Tula Foundation and the National UNESCO Commission Curaçao.

The first project that has been approved is about the development of digital skills within the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The second and third project is from the Museum Tula foundation and the Commission for the Promotion and Safeguarding of our Cultural Heritage of UNESCO and is about preserving traditional crafts in Curaçao.

UNESCO’s Director for the Caribbean, Dr. Anna Paolini gave Minister Sithree van Heydoorn the symbolic cheques, which were then handed over to those involved.

In the coming period, interested parties can contact UNESCO Curaçao to apply and an information session will take place later. For more information about the participation program, those interested can visit the UNESCO Curaçao website at www.natcomcuracao.org.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

