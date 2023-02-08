CC | UNESCO gives Curaçao $ 57,000 for the education and culture fund

WILLEMSTAD – UNESCO has approved three projects for Curaçao worth USD 57,000 in the field of education and culture. The projects are the responsibility of the Ministry of Education, the Museum Tula Foundation and the National UNESCO Commission Curaçao.

The first project that has been approved is about the development of digital skills within the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The second and third project is from the Museum Tula foundation and the Commission for the Promotion and Safeguarding of our Cultural Heritage of UNESCO and is about preserving traditional crafts in Curaçao.

UNESCO’s Director for the Caribbean, Dr. Anna Paolini gave Minister Sithree van Heydoorn the symbolic cheques, which were then handed over to those involved.

In the coming period, interested parties can contact UNESCO Curaçao to apply and an information session will take place later. For more information about the participation program, those interested can visit the UNESCO Curaçao website at www.natcomcuracao.org.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle