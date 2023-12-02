PBC | Betere kwaliteit benzine en diesel op weg naar Curaçao, diesel iets later

WILLEMSTAD – In an investigation into business break-ins, the police have arrested several suspects, including a man skilled in operating a drone.

During the investigation, this suspect confessed to being the one using the drone to pre-observe businesses for breaking and entering. He studied security systems with the camera footage and looked for the easiest ways to enter, such as through the roof, a door, or by climbing a wall.

The suspect admitted to doing all of this on behalf of others to make the thefts easier. Even in the early morning hours, during the break-ins, he used the drone to monitor the roads for approaching security services or police.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle