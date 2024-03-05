Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Travelers to Curaçao will experience a modest decrease in the number of available seats this summer due to adjustments in the schedules of airlines such as KLM, Corendon, and TUI.

Despite an overall growth in KLM’s capacity, Curaçao will see an eight percent reduction in seats compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, the frequency of flights to the Dutch Caribbean remains largely unchanged, with daily flights ensuring the connection between Europe and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

From March 31 to October 26, KLM will implement a three percent reduction in flight frequencies and an eight percent decrease in seats compared to the summer of 2023. Notably, the introduction of new business class seats and a premium comfort cabin on flights to Curaçao promises enhanced comfort and privacy aboard the Boeing 777 fleet.

TUI and Corendon continue to be significant players, with TUI maintaining its ‘double daily’ flights to Curaçao, and Corendon adjusting its frequency based on seasonal demand, with a temporary reduction in May and June.

