CC | Silvania takes over Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature

WILLEMSTAD – Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania will take care of the vacant post of Public Health. The ministry was left without a minister on Wednesday after Dorothy Pietersz-Janga resigned.

As the second minister of the ministry, Prime Minister Pisas will deal with Nature and the Environment. This week and next week, Silvania will visit and speak with healthcare professionals. He has already visited the hospital CMC today.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle