29 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 8 april 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Nieuw plan voor veerdienst Curaçao-Bonaire

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een nieuw plan om een veerverbinding tussen Curaçao en Bonaire te starten is nu ook door het toonaangevende Neverlandse maritieme blad Schuttevaer bekend gemaakt....
0

PBC | Zilver voor zeilster Van Aanholt in Sofia

Persbureau Curacao PALMA DE MALLORCA – De zeilsters Odile van Aanholt en Annette Duetz zijn bij de strijd om de Troféo Princesa Sofia als tweede geëindigd in de...
0

PBC | Piet Wortel negentig dagen langer in voorarrest

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Piet Wortel blijft negentig dagen langer in voorarrest. De rechtbank in Rotterdam heeft besloten zijn voorarrest te verlengen. Wortel zou donderdag 30 maart op...
0

Opinie | Kenmerkend aan de Huffelshuffle: één stap vooruit, twee achteruit

Door Rob Hoogland | Telegraaf Dat was een Huffelshuffle met verstrekkende financiële gevolgen, mag je wel zeggen: 200 miljoen naar Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten, bonnetjes niet nodig. Ik...
6

NTR | Arubaanse premier wil opheldering van Nederland over de dood van Nigel Hill

John Samson De Arubaanse premier Evelyn Wever-Croes heeft met staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (Koninkrijksrelaties) gesproken over de dood van Nigel Hill. Zij wil opheldering voor de nabestaanden op...
0

CC | Opposition parties want approval of medical cannabis bill

WILLEMSTAD - Opposition parties MAN and KEM want the bill for the export of medicinal cannabis to be approved. The parties have been waiting for an answer...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Opposition parties want approval of medical cannabis bill

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Opposition parties want approval of medical cannabis bill
35
1 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Opposition parties MAN and KEM want the bill for the export of medicinal cannabis to be approved. The parties have been waiting for an answer for two years.

The last time the proposal was discussed, a majority of parliament would be in favor of the proposal. At the moment there is insufficient support for the bill, according to a survey by the Caribbean Network. Only MAN, PAR and KEM are outspoken supporters.

Former minister Suzanne Camelia-Römer of the PIN party proposed the idea of legalizing cannabis in 2018. “The climate of Curaçao is very suitable for the production of medicinal cannabis. That industry can generate a lot of jobs and money,” she suggested at the time. It resulted in a bill that was debated twice. Since the change of government, the bill has not been discussed.

KEM Member of Parliament Michelangelo Martines says that the parliament of Curaçao is ready. According to him, all investigations surrounding the bill to legalize medical cannabis have been completed. MAN MP Giselle McWilliam also wants an answer, but above all hopes that Javier Silvania, the Minister of Finance, will recognize the economic boost of the bill.

Objections to the cannabis industry, according to McWilliam, would come mainly from a religious point of view.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoLandbouw, veeteelt en visserijPolitie en JustitieCuracao ChroniclePolitiek
Document laatst aangepast :

1 reactie

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
PBC | Paasmarkt Landhuis Daniel
Volgend artikel
NTR | Arubaanse premier wil opheldering van Nederland over de dood van Nigel Hill

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 