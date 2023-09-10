CC | Official Closure of Parliamentary

30 C
Willemstad
maandag 11 september 2023
Official Closure of Parliamentary

WILLEMSTAD – As the parliamentary year draws to a close, anticipation is building for the official closure of the legislative year of the Parliament (Staten) scheduled for Monday, September 11th.

The parliamentary year spans from the second Tuesday of September in one year to the second Tuesday of September in the following year, encapsulating a range of crucial legislative activities.

The ceremonial proceedings will culminate on September 12th with a grand opening event. Notably, this event also marks the presentation of the draft budget for the upcoming year to the Parliament—a pivotal moment in the legislative calendar.

Among the noteworthy elements of the closing of the parliamentary year is the much-anticipated speech delivered by the Governor. This annual address serves as a highlight, offering insights and perspectives on key matters facing the nation.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

