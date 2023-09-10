30 C
CC | Arbitration tribunal established for claim against the Dutch state

Ennia-eigenaar Hushang Ansary

WILLEMSTAD – The Dutch state must be held accountable for the entire Ennia issue. Recently, an arbitration tribunal was established to handle the claim of a former director and minority shareholder of the insurer.

Abdallah Androus demands that the Netherlands compensate for the damage caused by the actions of the central bank. He is seeking $130 million. The proceedings for this case are taking place in London, and he is legally represented by Rutsel Martha. Soon, the tribunal will also make an appellate decision regarding the plundering of Ennia by shareholder Ansary and his team. Earlier, the court ruled that they had to repay over 1.1 billion guilders.

This is the second claim filed against the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Nina Ansary has also filed a claim for $990 million.

Andraous, who was born in Lebanon, became an investor in Curaçao in 2011. At that time, he purchased shares in Parman International BV, a company registered with the Chamber of Commerce. Due to the emergency regulations, Ennia shareholders were unable to access their assets for over 4.5 years. According to Article 11 of the Lebanon-Netherlands Treaty, it is ultimately the Kingdom of the Netherlands that is responsible for the actions of the central bank.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

2 reacties

  1. This is the “world-upside-down”. In stead of prosecuting the criminal actions of Ansary c.s. and forcing him (and other “members of the Board”) to pay back, the Dutch government is charged of allegations due to her responsibility for the actions of CBCS????

    Allahu Akbar! Save the Lebanese villains.

    After the soon to be expected natural death of Ansary there is no belief that justice will take place. This is a covert action and everybody knows this. This story stinks, there are a lot more high members of Parliament of Curacao involved than mentioned. Governors, Secretary of State, bank-officials and “family and friends”. Corruption from the underworld has risen to the upper world.

  2. Does Abdallah also want the prime minister to pull down his pants, bend over and take it in the rear ?
    All those smart guys from Ennia, Ansary included needs to be put in prison.
    But our public prosecutor shits in his pants.

