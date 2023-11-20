26 C
Telegraaf | Shakira treft schikking in belastingzaak, omzeilt gevangenisstraf

Shakira heeft een schikking getroffen met de Spaanse belastingdienst en justitie. Dat is maandagochtend in de rechtbank in Barcelona bekendgemaakt tijdens een zaak over belastingontduiking. De Colombiaanse zangeres...
Democracy now! | Monday, November 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 20 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Parool | Mezzosopraan Tania Kross zet haar Johannes Vermeerprijs (een ton) in voor theater op Curaçao: ‘Ik kan daar niet wonen en het laten’

Mezzosopraan Tania Kross heeft de Johannes Vermeerprijs gewonnen. Ze zet het prijzengeld onder andere in voor de restauratie van een theaterzaal op Curaçao – een tussenstap op...
Column Kunneman | Rebel

Juridische column Prof. dr. Frank Kunneman Het is lekker makkelijk om in je sociale omgeving mensen een etiket op te plakken. Dat ordent je perspectief op de wereld....
PBC | Fundashon Kòrsou Transparente organiseert seminar over integriteit in bestuur voor duurzame groei op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Kòrsou Transparente, een non-profitorganisatie die zich inzet voor transparantie en integriteit in Curaçao, organiseert op 8 december een seminar getiteld ‘Integer Bestuur: Een...
CC | Occupancy of small accommodations in October at 58 percent

Persbureau Curacao

WILLEMSTAD – The total occupancy rates for alternative accommodations on Curaçao in October stood at 58 percent.

This marks a decrease compared to the occupancy rates a year ago when an average of 67 percent was achieved, according to the Curaçao Alternative Small Hotel Association (CASHA).

This decline contrasts with the increase in the number of tourists in Curaçao. CASHA attributes this partly to more tourists currently opting for all-inclusive resorts and other large establishments and partly to the increase in the number of alternative accommodations in Curaçao over the past year.

However, there is positive news, as Corendon now flies to Curaçao from November, resulting in a significant increase in available seats on KLM and TUI flights. CASHA hopes that from November onwards, more Europeans who choose alternative accommodation will visit Curaçao, benefitting all entrepreneurs in the tourism sector as this group is known for daily exploration of the island.

SV | Acht jaar celstraf geëist tegen Shakira om miljoenen belastingfraude in Spanje

De populaire Colombiaanse zangeres Shakira staat maandag terecht voor de rechter in Barcelona wegens vermeende belastingfraude. De artiest wordt ervan beschuldigd tussen 2012 en 2014 in totaal 14,5 miljoen...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Knipselkrant wint rechtszaak over publicatie masterlicentiehouder

De hoofdredacteur van de Knipselkrant Curacao, Nardy Cramm, heeft een rechtszaak gewonnen die werd aangespannen door Cyberluck Curaçao. De rechtszaak ging over een publicatie die Cramm deed over het...
3
Curaçao

CN | Curaçao.nu: masterlicenties nooit op de juiste wijze verlengd

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Uit onderzoek van Curaçao.nu blijkt dat de vijf masterlicentiehouders al 15 jaar geen geldige vergunning meer hebben omdat deze nooit op de juiste wijze zijn verlengd....
0
Curaçao

PBC | Hoge Raad handhaaft vonnis tegen kippenboerderij Moderno: bewoners winnen jarenlange strijd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Na een langdurige juridische strijd kunnen de bewoners van Sunset Heights en Sun Valley opgelucht ademhalen. De Hoge Raad heeft het vonnis tegen de kippenboerderij J&M...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Politie Curaçao ontdekt drugslab bij zoektocht naar gestolen geiten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een politie-inval in Klein Santa Martha, uitgevoerd in de vroege namiddaguren van gisteren in het kader van een onderzoek naar geitendiefstallen, heeft onverwacht geleid tot de...
4
Aruba

AD | Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen weerspreekt harde kritiek Aruba over ‘koloniaal gedrag’

Algemeen Dagblad Demissionair staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) is verbaasd over de harde kritiek op haar beleid vanuit Aruba. De minister van Financiën van het Caribische land, Xiomara...
8
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | ‘Ik wil vrede! Uit naam van de gijzelaars, de kinderen, de burgers, de bejaarden’

Een vriend van mij ging voor iets kleins naar een kliniek en kwam er veel zieker uit dan dat hij erin ging. Ik vroeg of hij in een ziekenhuis...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vooropenen en stemmen tellen bij Briefstembureau Curaçao

Hoewel de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen pas op 22 november zijn, kunnen kiesgerechtigden op de eilanden al hun stem uitbrengen. Het zogenoemde Briefstembureau bij de Vertegenwoordiging op Scharloo begint volgende week...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Blackout door fout in beveiligingssysteem

Aqualectra weet nu zeker wat de laatste blackout heeft veroorzaakt. Het beveiligingssysteem van het elektriciteitsnet was uiteindelijk het probleem. De blackout had voorkomen kunnen worden als het systeem goed...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Geen indexering voor APC-pensioenen

Het APC pensioenfonds moet minister Silvania teleurstellen. In tegenstelling tot de regering worden de pensioenen over 2019 en 2020 niet geïndexeerd . Volgens het ambtenarenpensioenfonds staat de financiële situatie dat...
0
Comin' up

NTR | Sinterklaas op Bonaire, met méér Zwarte Pieten

Marit Severijnse Sinterklaas is aangekomen in de haven van Bonaire. Onder begeleiding van een brassband komt hij dit jaar met extra Zwarte Pieten van boord. Sommige pieten hebben hun gezicht...
2
Curaçao

CC | PAR calls for rent forgiveness for Otrobanda Community Center

WILLEMSTAD - Opposition party PAR is drawing attention to the situation of the Sentro Bario Otrobanda (SBO) in a motion. The party wants the government to reach an agreement...
1
Curaçao

DKR | Hoge Raad: Curaçaose goklicenties mogen illegaal worden genoemd

Met cassatie-adviezen | Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Den Haag – De sublicenties voor het exploiteren van online-casino’s die door 5 zogeheten masterlicentiehouders op Curaçao worden verhandeld, mogen “illegaal” worden genoemd. Dat heeft...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | 24 nieuwe medicijnen toegelaten op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De regering van Curaçao heeft aangekondigd dat er 24 nieuwe medicijnen worden toegelaten op de lokale markt. Ook worden de maximumprijzen van tien geneesmiddelen per 15...
0
Aruba

PBC | Voormalige Arubaanse premier Henny Eman opgenomen

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – Afgelopen donderdag is de voormalige minister-president van Aruba, Henny Eman (75), opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Al enkele weken kampt hij met een opeenstapeling van gezondheidstegenslagen, aldus...
0
Sint Maarten

PBC | Kustwacht assisteert zinkende boot

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Gisterochtend is een klein vaartuig die gesleept werd richting Sint Maarten gezonken. Het gesleepte vaartuig kreeg enkele uitdagingen toen er water naar binnen kwam, waardoor die...
0
Curaçao

NRC | Hoe Abramovitsj zijn financiële imperium ongehinderd kon uitbouwen via ING

Karlijn Kuijpers, Tom Kreling, Jeroen Wester | NRC Handelsblad Internationaal onderzoek Meer dan vijftien jaar lang was ING dé huisbankier van Abramovitsj. De oer-Hollandse bank was van cruciaal belang voor...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ontslag voor Mullet Bay bestuurder op Sint Maarten

Een vertrouweling van Hushang Ansary heeft op Sint Maarten het veld moeten ruimen. Clarence Derby is ontslagen als bestuurder van een Ansary onderneming op Sint Maarten. Dat meldt de...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Batterij zet pick-up op Bonaire in vlam

Door een oververhitte batterij vatte een pick-up op Bonaire vlam. Het voertuig stond geparkeerd voor een woning aan de Kaminda Mexico. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland. De...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Waarom werd Boechi vermoord? Familie krijgt maar geen antwoord

Oscar van Dam Familieleden van de vermoorde rapper Boechi zijn opgelucht over het feit dat de rechter twee zware straffen – tot 22 jaar cel – heeft opgelegd voor moord....
0
Curaçao

CC | None of Curaçao’s ‘Master License Holders’ has a valid license

WILLEMSTAD - None of the five so-called 'master license holders' in Curaçao possesses a legitimate and therefore valid license to operate or allow the operation of online gambling sites. This...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Truck accident on Bellevue RN7 caused by burst tyre

MARIGOT--The Gendarmerie confirmed Friday morning that the truck accident that occurred Thursday around midday on the RN7 Bellevue road, close to the Archiball Rugby Ground entrance, was caused by...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Samenwerken aan rechten van mensen met een beperking

Kralendijk - Mensen met een beperking in Caribisch Nederland (CN) ervaren nog te vaak uitsluiting van alledaagse zaken, wat hun volledige participatie in de samenleving belemmert. Om hier de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Koloniale houding’ Nederland stoort Aruba

Oranjestad - Aruba legt de werkzaamheden voor het herdenkingsjaar slavernijverleden tot nader order stil. De ‘koloniale houding’ van Nederland op financieel-economisch gebied maakt dat Aruba de excuses van de...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Senso bijna afgerond

In totaal nu 77.734 inwoners geteld Willemstad - De volkstelling Census 2023 heeft tot nu toe een dekking (coverage) van 66 procent met een non-response van 18 procent. In totaal...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Geen indexering en geen extra uitkering’

Dekkingsgraad APC nog te laag Willemstad - Het Algemeen Pensioenfonds van Curaçao (APC) kan geen gehoor geven aan het verzoek van Financiënminister Javier Silvania (MFK) om de pensioenen te indexeren,...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Voorstel CBCS inzage Staten Girobank-rapport

Willemstad - De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft in verband met het forensisch rapport van Deloitte Nederland inzake de Girobank een voorstel gedaan aan de...
0
Curaçao

NU | Celstraffen van 22 en 20 jaar voor moord op Curaçaose rapper Boechi

De rechter op Curaçao heeft vrijdag hoge straffen opgelegd voor de moord op de dertigjarige rapper Boechi. Schutter Christopher Z. kreeg 22 jaar celstraf, terwijl medeplichtige Churendi C. 20...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, November 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Kim Rossen bereidt zich voor op Miss Universe verkiezing

Miss Curaçao Kim Rossen maakt zich op voor de Miss Universe verkiezing die morgenavond in El Salvador plaatsvindt. Rossen vertegenwoordigt Curaçao en strijdt voor de titel van Miss Universe. Rossen...
0
Gezondheid

DolfijnFM | Nieuwe bezoektijden in CMC voor intensive care afdeling voor baby’s

Het Curaçao Medical Center heeft vanaf vandaag nieuwe bezoektijden voor de Intensive Care afdeling voor pasgeborenen. De aangepaste bezoektijden zorgen volgens het ziekenhuis voor meer betrokkenheid van ouders bij...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Vriendschappelijke wedstrijd Curaçao tegen El Salvador eindigt in 1-1

De voetbalwedstrijd tussen Curaçao en El Salvador is in een gelijkspel van 1-1 geëindigd. Juninho Bacuna zorgde voor een vroege voorsprong van de thuisploeg, slechts 3 minuten na het...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Speciaal team om zwerfhonden aan te pakken

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur heeft een speciaal team opgericht om zich te wijden aan de zwerfhondenproblematiek. De aankondiging kwam van de minister van Justitie,...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Ouders de hele dag welkom in het CMC als baby is opgenomen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center heeft sinds gisteren haar bezoekuren binnen de Neonatale Intensive Care Unit aangepast, in lijn met de principes van Family-Centered Care. Daarmee kunnen...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

ParadiseFM | Award voor Curaçaose choreograaf Gabi Christa

De Curaçaose choreograaf Gabi Christa wordt in haar woonplaats New York in het zonnetje gezet. Op 1 december ontvangt ze de Iconoclast Award van het Amerikaanse dansgezelschap The Renegade...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vandaag uitspraak in moordzaak Boechi

De rechter doet vandaag uitspraak in de moordzaak van rapper Boechi. Het OM heeft 22 jaar celstraf geëist tegen de vermoedelijke schutter Chris Z. en 19 jaar tegen Churendi...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Aantal leerlingen voor schooltransport neemt af

Het aantal leerlingen in het funderend onderwijs neemt af. In de laatste zes jaar is er zelfs een daling te zien van 20 procent. Daarom is er ook minder...
0
Curaçao

NTR | ‘Eindelijk protest op Curaçao tegen de Israëlische aanvallen’

Dulce Koopman Voor het eerst is er een demonstratie gehouden op Curaçao tegen de aanval van Israël op de Palestijnse gebieden. Een groep van zo’n 50 mensen hebben woensdagavond gedemonstreerd...
2
Curaçao

CC | Minister raises concerns over Ennia impact on Central Bank’s 2022 financial statement

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Finance of Curaçao, Javier Silvania, has expressed reservations about the approval of the Central Bank CBCS's financial statement for 2022. He cites the unresolved...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Psychiatrist Dr. Pelswijk culpable under disciplinary law, Court rules

PHILIPSBURG--The Medical Disciplinary Court concluded in a case brought by the family of a mental health patient who died in solitary confinement that psychiatrist Dr. Kitty Pelswijk did...
1
Energiesector

AntilliaansDagblad | LNG-overslag in haven verkend

Philipsburg - Een delegatie van Sint Maarten, onder leiding van de minister van Toerisme, Economische Zaken, Transport en Telecommunicatie (Teatt), Arthur Lambriex, heeft onlangs een reis naar Puerto Rico...
0
