Telegraaf | Shakira treft schikking in belastingzaak, omzeilt gevangenisstraf

WILLEMSTAD – The total occupancy rates for alternative accommodations on Curaçao in October stood at 58 percent.

This marks a decrease compared to the occupancy rates a year ago when an average of 67 percent was achieved, according to the Curaçao Alternative Small Hotel Association (CASHA).

This decline contrasts with the increase in the number of tourists in Curaçao. CASHA attributes this partly to more tourists currently opting for all-inclusive resorts and other large establishments and partly to the increase in the number of alternative accommodations in Curaçao over the past year.

However, there is positive news, as Corendon now flies to Curaçao from November, resulting in a significant increase in available seats on KLM and TUI flights. CASHA hopes that from November onwards, more Europeans who choose alternative accommodation will visit Curaçao, benefitting all entrepreneurs in the tourism sector as this group is known for daily exploration of the island.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle