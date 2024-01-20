ParadiseFM | Ministerie van VVRP plaatst LED-verlichting op kruispunten

WILLEMSTAD – The brand-new General Practitioner Post (Huisartsenpost or HAP) at the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) treated 2,367 patients in the first two weeks after its opening, of whom approximately six percent showed flu-like symptoms.

This number provides crucial insights for public health in Curaçao and assists in assessing the severity of the flu season on the island.

According to the post, these data offer valuable insights into the health situation on the island and emphasize the importance of the digital approach of the HAP.

Since January 1, 2024, the General Practitioner Post in Curaçao has been fully operational, and it has largely digitized its processes and services. The HAP records the complaints with which patients present themselves and ensures a smooth transfer to their own general practitioners, keeping them informed about the medical situation of their patients.

Moreover, the HAP employs a telephone triage process based on the Dutch NHG guidelines, assessing the urgency of each medical situation. Using this triage system, it is determined whether and when a patient should appear for a consultation.

According to the HAP, this advanced digital approach allows them to collect comprehensive data and identify significant trends in healthcare on Curaçao.

In the most recent edition of “Relato di Dia,” statistics on flu cases in 2024 were presented. However, it is crucial to note that these figures specifically relate to visits to the HAP and not to consultations with general practitioners elsewhere on the island. It was initially incorrectly reported that this data came from the Curaçao General Practitioners Association (CHV).

