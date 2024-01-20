ParadiseFM | Ministerie van VVRP plaatst LED-verlichting op kruispunten

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force said on Tuesday that it has gathered sufficient information to indicate that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of missing Jamaica national Jereth Dave Thomas.

Police only identified Thomas by his initials J.D.T. in a press release issued on Tuesday. However, in a press release announcing that he had been missing, which was issued on January 7, police mentioned the man by his full name. Police said at the time that Thomas was a Jamaican national, born on September 9, 1973. He had been missing since Wednesday, January 3.

Police had said in the original release that on Saturday, January 6, a concerned member of Thomas’ family went to the police station in Philipsburg and filed a missing person report. Thomas was last seen on January 3, and the family was uncertain about the clothing he had been wearing at that time. Thomas was residing at Richards Drive 5 in Middle Region in St. Maarten. He is described as approximately 1.80 meters tall, with a thin frame and a dark brown skin complexion.

In providing an update on Tuesday, police said they had gathered sufficient information to indicate that foul play may be involved in Thomas’ disappearance. “As a result, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may assist in resolving this matter. Any details, no matter how insignificant they may seem, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation,” police said in the release.

“The St. Maarten Police Force is committed to pursuing all leads and ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding J.D.T.’s disappearance. We appreciate the cooperation of the community in providing information that can aid in bringing resolution to this case.”

Police said further updates would be provided to the public as the investigation progresses. “We understand the concerns and interest surrounding this case, and we assure the community that every effort is being made to resolve it with the utmost diligence,” police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact the St. Maarten Police Force at tel. +1-721-542-2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line 9300 (free of charge).

“The cooperation of the public is crucial in solving this case, and we thank everyone for their support,” the police said.

Bron: Daily Herald