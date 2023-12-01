28 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 1 december 2023 21:04
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | New auction scheduled for Bullenbaai tank amid payment delays

0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – The oil stored in the tank at Bullenbaai is poised for another round of auctioning as the initial buyers failed to meet their payment obligations.

The second-highest bidder from the initial auction now has until Friday afternoon to complete the payment; otherwise, the oil will be subjected to a new round of bidding.

This development revolves around the fuel oil originating from Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR), which, due to financial irregularities, lost a legal dispute against Refineria di Kòrsou. The volume at stake is a substantial 496,028 barrels.

While I&E Petroleum Group emerged as the winning bidder in the first auction, they faltered in fulfilling the required payment of $28.6 million, as outlined in the auction terms. The Dutch consortium, the second in line with the opportunity to acquire the oil in case of non-payment, also has until Friday afternoon to meet the financial obligations. Should they fail, the auction is scheduled to reconvene on December 6.

The overall valuation of the oil stands at approximately $25 million. Furthermore, CRU/RdK is still awaiting $8 million in overdue rent, with any remaining funds slated to be allocated to CPR.

Bron: Daily Herald

Aangepast :
0x gelezen
Gearchiveerd als
CuraçaoCuracao ChronicleRaffinagesector

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Lees ook

Politie en Justitie

Telegraaf | Trump verliest presidentiële immuniteit in zaak Capitoolbestorming

0
Lees meer
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, December 1, 2023

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 1 december 2023

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose masterlicentiehouder Antillephone faciliteert gokbedrijf met overtreding anti-witwasregels

0
Lees meer
Aruba

PBC | Orkaanseizoen 2023 was een ongebruikelijk actief jaar

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

PBC | Universiteit van Curaçao zoekt nieuwe rector magnificus

0
Lees meer

Meer recente reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
Extra
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Curacao.nu
ANP
Persbureau Curaçao
Leeuwarder Courant
Volkskrant
Curaçao Chronicle
Trouw
Algemeen Dagblad
Antilliaans Dagblad
Nu.cw
ParadiseFM
DolfijnFM
De Telegraaf
The Post Online
NRC
The Daily Herald
Amigoe
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 