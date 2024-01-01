PBC | Nieuwjaarsbaby op Curaçao heet Kylian

THE HAGUE – The Dutch government could potentially help in addressing sexual violence and boundary-crossing behavior on Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten.

This was stated by the caretaker Minister of Justice in a letter to the Dutch Parliament following a motion from the Christian Union (ChristenUnie) and D66.

The amended Sexual Offenses Act, effective from July 1, 2024, in the Netherlands, prompted the parliamentary questions. The changes involve increased penalties, improved protection for victims, and the expansion of certain criminal acts, such as online sexual abuse or sending inappropriate messages to minors. “I want to emphasize that addressing sexually boundary-crossing behavior and sexual violence is an independent matter for the countries. If the countries desire it, the Netherlands is, of course, willing to assist in combating this issue to the best of its ability,” said Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

In July, the Dutch Parliament passed a motion, in which Members of Parliament Mirjam Bikker (CU) and Hanneke van der Werf (D66) requested assistance for Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. The minister stated that the countries would be informed in the usual manner and could seek assistance if needed. The motion also called for amendments to the laws and penalties applicable in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle