Nu.cw | Botica Brion ontvangt hoogste kwalificatie van de branche

WILLEMSTAD – The National Audit Office has emphasized that the Country of Curaçao holds the responsibility for maintaining effective governance and oversight within the Foundation for Public Housing, Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP).

This statement comes in response to a request from the Curaçao Parliament for the Audit Office to investigate the foundation’s operations through a motion. However, the Audit Office, in its reply, underscores that the Country itself possesses the capability to oversee the foundation’s activities, and independent investigations by the Audit Office are not within its purview.

While the Audit Office acknowledges the possibility of scrutinizing the policies implemented by the minister and their supervision, it advises that, concerning social housing and FKP’s activities in that realm, Curaçao should initiate its own investigation.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle