Nu.cw | Botica Brion ontvangt hoogste kwalificatie van de branche

Botica Brion, de dochter van moederbedrijf Botika di Servisio, heeft de kwalificatie Harmonisatie Kwaliteitsbeoordeling in de Zorgsector (HKZ) behaald, de hoogst haalbare binnen de branche. Dit meldt...
Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Tijdens de Grote Mars van het Carnaval 2024 in Willemstad ontstond een groot gat tussen de groepen, nadat de politie had ingegrepen vanwege problemen...
Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een gebouw aan de Breedestraat 190 in Otrobanda, dat al enige tijd bekend staat om zijn slechte staat, werd gisteren, net voor de start...
WILLEMSTAD - The National Audit Office has emphasized that the Country of Curaçao holds the responsibility for maintaining effective governance and oversight within the Foundation for Public...
PHILIPSBURG--Democratic Party (DP) leader Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams made history on Saturday when she became the first person to be unanimously elected to serve as...
NEW YORK - Een flinke meerderheid van de Amerikanen vindt president Joe Biden te oud voor nog een termijn als president, zo blijkt uit een peiling van...
Antilliaans Dagblad

WILLEMSTAD – The National Audit Office has emphasized that the Country of Curaçao holds the responsibility for maintaining effective governance and oversight within the Foundation for Public Housing, Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP).

This statement comes in response to a request from the Curaçao Parliament for the Audit Office to investigate the foundation’s operations through a motion. However, the Audit Office, in its reply, underscores that the Country itself possesses the capability to oversee the foundation’s activities, and independent investigations by the Audit Office are not within its purview.

While the Audit Office acknowledges the possibility of scrutinizing the policies implemented by the minister and their supervision, it advises that, concerning social housing and FKP’s activities in that realm, Curaçao should initiate its own investigation.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

PHILIPSBURG--Democratic Party (DP) leader Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams made history on Saturday when she became the first person to be unanimously elected to serve as Chairperson of...
NEW YORK - Een flinke meerderheid van de Amerikanen vindt president Joe Biden te oud voor nog een termijn als president, zo blijkt uit een peiling van ABC News...
PBC | Kustwacht bergt levenloos lichaam bij Shut

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een nog onbekende man is bij Shut vermoedelijk in zee gevallen en verdronken. Bij aankomst van politie en brandweer dreef zijn levenloze lichaam verder van de...
PBC | Curaçao populair in Nederland ondanks haperende economie

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Ondanks de hoge inflatie en de haperende economie blijven Nederlanders reislustig, met Curaçao als een van de favoriete bestemmingen voor de voorjaarsvakantie. Reisorganisaties melden aanzienlijke toenames in...
PBC | Ook verkeersmaatregelen schuiven twee uur op voor Gran Marcha

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In aanloop naar de Grote Carnavalsoptocht vandaag in Willemstad, heeft de minister van Justitie samen met de minister van Verkeer, Vervoer en Stedelijke Planning van Curaçao...
PBC | Medewerkers belastingdienst zijn schimmel zat

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Medewerkers van de invorderingsafdeling van de landsontvanger hebben hun werkzaamheden neergelegd nadat er opnieuw schimmel werd ontdekt op de werkplek. Dit incident volgt na eerdere klachten...
PBC | Upgrade E-gates Hato kan voor vertragingen in passagiersstroom zorgen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op Curaçao International Airport Hato wordt gewerkt aan een significante upgrade van een deel van de oudere E-gates om te voldoen aan internationale eisen. Door de...
PBC | Expositie Bloemhof over sculpturen en fotografie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Kunstliefhebbers zijn uitgenodigd om de opening van de expositie Symbiosis II volgende week zaterdag, 17 februari bij te wonen. Deze tentoonstelling belooft volgens de organisatoren een...
PBC | Van Agt liet zich over het algmeen lovend uit over de Antillen

Persbureau Curacao NIJMEGEN – Met de dood van de 93-jarige oud-premier Dries van Agt gaat ook een staatsman ter ziele die furore maakte in de roerige jaren zeventig, toen Curaçao...
PBC | Curaçaose honkbalteam krijgt warm onthaal op Hato na vierde plek in Serie del Caribe

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Toerist Board (CTB) roept het publiek op om vanmiddag naar de luchthaven van Curaçao te komen om het nationale honkbalteam te verwelkomen. De spelers...
Column Youp | Draaimolenpaardjesverbod

Dries en Eugenie hebben samen en hand in hand de wereld verlaten. Op een zelfgekozen moment. Mag dat wel van de Roomse kerk? Dat lijkt mij niet. Zeker niet...
NTR | De Curaçaose tambú was verboden in de koloniale tijd. Nu de trots van het land

Sam Jones “Dit is toch mooi en prachtig!” Nairobi Franka fleurt helemaal op als ze haar moeder op Tambú-muziek ziet dansen. Zelf durft ze niet. Nog niet… “Ik voel het...
CC | Coast Guard rescues tourist from cruise ship after heart attack

WILLEMSTAD - On Wednesday, the Coast Guard successfully evacuated a 74-year-old American tourist suffering from severe respiratory problems and symptoms of a heart attack from a cruise ship. The...
Telegraaf | Nederlander dood aangetroffen in hotelkamer in Colombia na date met twee vrouwen

Marcel Vink MEDELLÍN - In de Colombiaanse stad Medellín is een 57-jarige Nederlander dood aangetroffen in een hotelkamer. Onze landgenoot is mogelijk slachtoffer geworden van een bende die via nepdates...
DKR | Van Huffelen wil dat Eilandsraad Bonaire verhoging fractiegeld intrekt

Dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl Den Haag – Staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties Alexandra van Huffelen wil dat de Eilandsraad van Bonaire het besluit om de eigen fractievergoeding met 480.000 dollar te verhogen intrekt. In haar...
Nu.cw | Carnavalsweekend afgetrapt met Marcha di Tiner

Het carnavalsweekend is vrijdagavond van start gegaan met de Marcha di Tiner, oftewel de Tienerparade. Verschillende groepen met jongeren hebben afgelopen dagen alles uit de kast gehaald om zich op...
PBC | Aqualectra test vandaag elektriciteitsnetwerk

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Aqualectra voert vandaag enkele tests uit op het elektriciteitsnetwerk van Curaçao. De tests vinden plaats binnen een gecontroleerd circuit om de veiligheid en stabiliteit van de...
PBC | 30 juni slavernijherdenkingsfestival Brionplein

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 30 juni vindt er een groots festival plaats op het Brionplein ter herdenking van de afschaffing van de slavernij, 160 jaar geleden. Dit evenement, genaamd...
PBC | Consumenten Belangen: Huurcommissie Curaçao functioneert niet

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Huurcommissie van Curaçao functioneert al meer dan een jaar niet, tot grote frustratie van huurders en verhuurders. Dit blijkt uit een brief van de Stichting...
PBC | Luc Mercelina benoemd tot formateur Sint-Maarten

Door Caribisch Netwerk | Oscar van Dam Luc Mercelina is benoemd tot formateur door gouverneur Ajamu Baly van Sint-Maarten. Hij heeft de opdracht gekregen een regering te vormen van de...
NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Julian Wijnstein

Van onze redactie In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat theatermaker en...
CC | CBCS and Nederlandsche Bank to collaborate

WILLEMSTAD, AMSTERDAM - The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Nederlandsche Bank. Through this collaboration, they aim to enhance their...
DH | Appeal for cooperation and patience during roadworks

PHILIPSBURG--As road improvement works continue in Dutch Quarter and St. Peters, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment Infrastructure VROMI urges the public to extend their cooperation and...
AntilliaansDagblad | Capaciteit van het eiland is bereikt

Cicilia wil dat eilandbestuur regie terugneemt over vastgoedsector Kralendijk - Het is gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia opgevallen dat Bonaire veel drukker is geworden en niet per se altijd in positieve zin....
AntilliaansDagblad | Ruim 10 miljoen florin voor wegen

Oranjestad - Dienst Openbare Werken (DOW) heeft dit jaar 10,4 miljoen florin beschikbaar om wegen te herstellen. De begroting is deze week door het parlement goedgekeurd. Dat bedrag is echter...
AntilliaansDagblad | Asfaltproductie start eind mei

Ceo Global Oil geeft update Willemstad - De operationele opstart van de asfaltproductie in een deel van de Isla-raffinaderij zal - nog steeds redelijk volgens planning - eind mei van...
AntilliaansDagblad | Mc William beticht Silvania van liegen

Willemstad - ,,Minister Silvania moet stoppen met liegen. Het was de regering zelf die besloten heeft om geen belastingschuld van Curoil in te vorderen. Dit besluit werd genomen om...
AntilliaansDagblad | Julianabrug onder de loep

Willemstad - De Julianabrug wordt dit jaar onderworpen aan een zogenoemde integrale herbeoordeling. Deze werkzaamheden op, aan en binnen deze brug zijn ook opgenomen in het Meerjarig Onderhoudsprogramma (MOP). ...
PBC | Strengere verkeers- en veiligheidsmaatregelen tijdens Carnaval in Willemstad

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ter gelegenheid van de Marcha di Karnaval Tiner die vanmiddag en vanavond in Willemstad plaatsvindt zijn strenge maatregelen aangekondigd om de orde, rust, en veiligheid tijdens...
Democracy now! | Friday, February 9, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Extra | Journaal 9 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | PNP: bodycams voor politieagenten moet zorgen voor meer transparantie

Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) pleit voor bodycams voor politieagenten, om zo meer transparantie te creëren. Het zou voornamelijk gaan om politieoptredens tijdens festiviteiten, zoals carnaval. Dit schrijft Amigoe. PNP-statenlid...
Nu.cw | Goedkeuring Nederlandse regering voor Ennia-oplossing laat langer op zich wachten

Het kan nog een paar weken duren voordat Nederland een definitieve beslissing neemt over de Ennia-oplossing. Dat meldde staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) van Koninkrijksrelaties donderdag aan de Tweede...
Nu.cw | Felis Karnaval: alle parades op een rij

Het carnavalsweekend staat op Curacao en Bonaire voor de deur. Gedurende het weekend vinden meerdere optochten plaats. Nu.cw heeft ze voor je op een rijtje gezet zodat je niets...
PBC | Toerisme Curaçao groeit in januari met 27 procent

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het aantal verblijfstoeristen is afgelopen maand met 27 procent gegroeid in vergelijking met januari vorig jaar. In totaal verwelkomde Curaçao ruim 60.000 verblijfstoeristen, waarmee het eiland...
PBC | Joran van der Sloot marcheert als vaandeldrager door Peruaanse bajes

Persbureau Curacao TARATA – Recent zijn er nieuwe beelden opgedoken van Joran van der Sloot, de Nederlander die al sinds 2010 vastzit in de beruchte Challapalca-gevangenis in Peru. Op de...
PBC | Curaçaose Ludgardo S. ontkent elke betrokkenheid bij de moord op Peter R. de Vries

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – De verdachte van Curaçaose afkomst, Ludgardo S. uit Tilburg, heeft via zijn advocaat laten weten dat hij geen enkele rol heeft gespeeld in de moord op...
PBC | Senatoren Eerste Kamer op werkbezoek naar de eilanden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Van 9 tot en met 19 februari bezoekt een delegatie van de vaste Kamercommissie voor Koninkrijksrelaties (KOREL) Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten, Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba. Doel van...
PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 9 februari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Extra/Vigilante: Curaçao verliest van Venezuela, die doorgaat naar finale tegen RD In een spannende confrontatie in de Serie del Caribe 2024 stonden de Curaçao Suns tegenover de Tiburones de...
ParadiseFM | Kennismakingsbezoek Eerste Kamerleden aan Caribische eilanden

Van vandaag tot en met 19 februari bezoekt een delegatie van de vaste Kamercommissie voor Koninkrijksrelaties van de Eerste Kamer Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten, Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba. Doel van...
ParadiseFM | Brasa en Licores Maduro bundelen de krachten

De bedrijven Brasa en Licores Maduro hebben vandaag bekend gemaakt dat ze de krachten bundelen. Dat betekent dat Licores Maduro de officiële distributeur van Brasa op Curaçao is geworden. ...
ParadiseFM | Rechtbank in Den Haag behandelt op 4 april strafzaak tegen Curaçoënaar Jamel Lomp

De rechtbank in Den Haag behandelt op 4 april de strafzaak tegen Curaçoënaar Jamel Lomp. Dat is deze week bepaald. De 56-jarige man heeft bekend vorig jaar een bewaakster...
ParadiseFM | In 2023 deden 68 toeristen aangifte van een overval; debat in parlement

In 2023 hebben 68 toeristen aangifte gedaan nadat ze slachtoffer waren geworden van een beroving op Curaçao. Dat zei parlementariër Ramon Yung gisteren in het parlement tijdens een debat...
ParadiseFM | Bos di Hubentut doet oproep aan ouders om kinderen tijdens carnaval zo veel mogelijk te beschermen

De organisatie Bos di Hubentut strijdt al jarenlang tegen kindermisbruik. Gisteravond hebben ze een oproep aan de bevolking gedaan om kinderen tijdens carnaval zoveel mogelijk te beschermen. Er wordt...
NTR | Gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia: ‘gebieden worden ontwikkeld zonder duidelijke visie’

Marit Severijnse In oktober kreeg Bonaire, na de val van het bestuur, weer een nieuw bestuurscollege. Caribisch Netwerk spreekt met de nieuwe gedeputeerden over de huidige problemen en hun plannen...
CC | Van Huffelen: Reason to remain optimistic – Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten

THE HAGUE - State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Alexandra van Huffelen, intends to take stock of the implementation of the country packages when she visits Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint...
DH | Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle accident on Belair Road

BELAIR--In the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 1:45am, a vehicle veered off Belair Road near a local school. The incident, precipitated by the actions of another vehicle, led...
AntilliaansDagblad | WWF-NL steunt RoffaReefs

Kralendijk - Wat ooit begon als experiment in het Oceanium in Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam, groeide uit tot RoffaReefs op Bonaire. Een organisatie die zich inzet om het koraal te...
AntilliaansDagblad | Eerste Koopkrachtmodel in maart

Oranjestad - Directie Economische Zaken werkt samen met het Economisch Bureau Amsterdam aan de ontwikkeling van een Koopkrachtmodel. Het Land Aruba beschikt nog niet over dit beleidsinstrument. ,,Dit instrument is...
AntilliaansDagblad | Minister laakt ‘lekken’

Antwoord op vragen partijgenoot over forensisch rapport oud-ceo Aqualectra Willemstad - De wijze waarop het forensisch rapport inzake ex-ceo Darick Jonis van Aqualectra is gelekt, ‘met slechts één kant van...
AntilliaansDagblad | PVV-voorstel wel of niet in de ijskast?

Van Haasen kan niets zeggen over wetsvoorstel uitzetting criminele Antillianen Den Haag - Het is niet bekend of de PVV het wetsvoorstel om criminele Antillianen Nederland uit te kunnen zetten,...
AntilliaansDagblad | Van Huffelen updatet Kamercommissie

‘In maart naar CAS-eilanden om Landspakketten te bespreken’ Den Haag - Tijdens het eerste debat van de vaste Tweede Kamercommissie voor Koninkrijksrelaties in de nieuwe samenstelling, sinds de afgelopen verkiezingen,...
DKR | Leonard Coffi aangesteld als plaatsvervangend gevmin

Dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl Willemstad/Den Haag – 2,5 jaar na zijn aantreden heeft het kabinet Pisas alsnog een plaatsvervangend gevolmachtigde minister aangesteld: woensdag werd Leonard Coffi door gouverneur Wout-George beëdigd. Coffi, die eerder Statenlid...
CN | Statenlid zet vraagtekens bij eerste nieuwe goklicentie Curaçao, Nederland bestudeert gokwet nog

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Op Curaçao heeft Statenlid Steven Croes vragen gesteld aan minister Silvania over de eerste vergunning die is uitgegeven deze week. Croes vraagt zich of onder welke...
Democracy now! | Thursday, February 8, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Extra | Journaal 8 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | CTB: Toerisme goede start van het jaar

Het toerisme kende een goede start van het jaar. In januari verbleven 60.905 toeristen op het eiland. Dat is een stijging van 27 procent ten opzichte van dezelfde maand...
Nu.cw | GTST-sterren maken zich klaar voor opnames op Curaçao

Acteurs van de cast van GTST maken zich klaar voor opnames op Curaçao. Meerdere castleden, waaronder Jette van der Meij (69) en Caroline De Bruijn (61) werden op het...
Nu.cw | Curaçao verliest halve finale Serie del Caribe 2024

Curaçao heeft zich in de halve finale door een nederlaag (2-6) tegen Venezuela niet weten te plaatsen voor de finale van de Serie del Caribe 2024. De halve finale werd...
PBC | Curoil: geen sprake van belastingschuld van 88 miljoen gulden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In reactie op recente berichten over een vermeende belastingschuld van 88 miljoen gulden, heeft Curoil een officiële verklaring uitgegeven om de beschuldigingen van minister Javier Silvania...
