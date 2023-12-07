27 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 8 december 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AD | Angst voor een nieuwe oorlog, deze keer in Zuid-Amerika

Sanne Schelfaut | Algemeen Dagblad De spanningen tussen de Zuid-Amerikaanse buurlanden Venezuela en Guyana zijn de laatste dagen zo hoog opgelopen dat grootmacht Brazilië het leger naar de...
0

Democracy now! | Thursday, December 7, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 7 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Politie al bezig met voorbereidingen carnaval 2024

De politie is bezig met de eerste voorbereidingen voor Carnaval 2024. Meerdere politiechefs komen samen onder de naam Staf Grootschalig Bijzonder Optreden waar ze zich beraden over...
0

Nu.cw | Studenten organiseren carwash voor goede doel

Studenten die de minor Local en Global Marketing volgen aan de Universiteit van Curaçao (UoC) zamelen zaterdag geld in voor Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao. De actie is...
0

Nu.cw | Man bekent moord op werkgever tijdens ruzie in garagebedrijf

De verdachte Anthony B.T. heeft bekend op 7 februari zijn werkgever, Ehab “Toni” Abdul-Baki, te hebben neergeschoten tijdens een conflict in zijn garagebedrijf. Dat meldt de Extra. Anthony...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Monuments Council Curaçao writes letter to Minister Charles Cooper regarding UNESCO World Heritage Status

HomeEconomieBouw en vastgoedsectorCC | Monuments Council Curaçao writes letter to Minister Charles Cooper regarding...
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – In a strongly-worded letter to Minister Charles Cooper of Traffic, Transportation, and Spatial Planning, the Monuments Council Curaçao expressed its concerns about the minister’s recent statements questioning the added value of Willemstad as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

During the recent Invest in Willemstad summit, Minister Cooper raised a question that sparked controversy: What is the added value of Willemstad being on the UNESCO World Heritage list?

This caused surprise, especially considering that the minister is responsible for the preservation of Curaçao’s built heritage. The Monuments Council responded with a detailed letter outlining the significant benefits of this status.

Areas of Concern

Willemstad was included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1997, a prestigious recognition that distinguishes the city for its Outstanding Universal Value.

This not only brings greater awareness of its heritage but also provides additional protection, social and economic development opportunities, and preservation of cultural heritage for future generations.

It also promotes tourism, as many travelers specifically seek destinations with historical and cultural value, according to the Monuments Council.

The letter criticizes the underutilization of this status in Curaçao’s marketing and emphasizes that parts of historic Willemstad are lagging in development.

Concerns also include the lack of coherent city management, a requirement of UNESCO, and the absence of an updated heritage ordinance.

Waterfort Plaza

Specific attention is directed towards the Waterfort Plaza Masterplan, on which UNESCO has ruled as not compliant with Curaçao’s own legislation. The Monuments Council advises the government to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to reduce the project’s scope, not only to comply with UNESCO’s wishes but also for the sustainable preservation of its own heritage.

The letter concludes with a call to better leverage the benefits of Willemstad’s world heritage status in terms of business activities, housing, employment, and prosperity development. The Monuments Council emphasizes that there is much work to be done and offers to contribute to these efforts.

Chairman Michael A. Newton’s letter underscores the importance of balancing the value of cultural heritage with its financial-economic value, a point also emphasized by young Curaçaoan restoration architect, Valery Eshuis, during the summit. This equilibrium is crucial for the future of Willemstad and the preservation of its unique character, according to the council.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Bouw en vastgoedsectorCuraçaoCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Ministry of Justice initiates public tender for Law Enforcement Institute in Cole Bay
Volgend artikel
NTR | ‘Hoezo telt het klimaatfonds niet voor Sint-Maarten?’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Monuments Council Curaçao writes letter to Minister Charles Cooper regarding UNESCO World Heritage Status

Comin' up

Nu.cw | Politie al bezig met voorbereidingen carnaval 2024

De politie is bezig met de eerste voorbereidingen voor Carnaval 2024. Meerdere politiechefs komen samen onder de naam Staf Grootschalig Bijzonder Optreden waar ze zich beraden over mogelijke scenario’s...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Studenten organiseren carwash voor goede doel

Studenten die de minor Local en Global Marketing volgen aan de Universiteit van Curaçao (UoC) zamelen zaterdag geld in voor Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao. De actie is tot stand...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man bekent moord op werkgever tijdens ruzie in garagebedrijf

De verdachte Anthony B.T. heeft bekend op 7 februari zijn werkgever, Ehab “Toni” Abdul-Baki, te hebben neergeschoten tijdens een conflict in zijn garagebedrijf. Dat meldt de Extra. Anthony gaf toe...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

ParadiseFM | 24-karaats gouden postzegel voor jarige Amalia

Prinses Amalia is jarig. Ze is 20 geworden en is dus geen tiener meer. Speciaal voor haar verjaardag heeft Cpost een postzegel uitgebracht. Deze is gemaakt met 24 karaats...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Aqualectra doelwit cyberaanval

Aqualectra is onlangs het doelwit geweest van een cyberaanval. Dankzij het beveiligingssysteem wist het overheidsbedrijf de schade te beperken. Desondanks wisten de hackers de hand te leggen op oude...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 200 uur taakstraf voor dubbele aanrijding met fatale afloop

Darren K. is veroordeeld tot een taakstraf van 200 uur. De jongen reed op 20 augustus 2022 twee wegwerkers aan op de Schottegatweg-Noord. Bij het verkeersongeval kwamen beide slachtoffers...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Ride for the Roses Bonaire vindt plaats op 28 januari

Kralendijk - De Orco Bank bevestigde gisteren nog een keer in een persbericht haar deelname aan de Ride for the Roses Bonaire. Op vrijdag 1 december is tijdens een...
0
Sint Maarten

NTR | ‘Hoezo telt het klimaatfonds niet voor Sint-Maarten?’

Activist Riddhi Samtani vraagt op de VN-klimaattop in Dubai internationaal aandacht voor Sint-Maarten. Haar eiland kan niet voor hulp aankloppen bij de klimaatfondsen, terwijl inwoners wel de effecten van...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Ministry of Justice initiates public tender for Law Enforcement Institute in Cole Bay

PHILIPSBURG--In a significant move towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson has initiated a public tender for the design and development of a Law Enforcement Institute...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Watertarieven Aruba staan ter discussie

Oranjestad - Het water- en energiebedrijf WEB heeft op 4 en 5 december gesprekken gevoerd over een nieuwe structuur van de tarieven van water. Bij de gesprekken zijn de...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘De wereld op z’n kop’

Monumentenraad verbijsterd over Unesco-optreden minister Cooper Willemstad - Om de vraag te stellen of Curaçao wegens de kritische houding van Unesco afscheid moeten nemen van de Werelderfgoedstatus ‘is de wereld...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Fuel oil toegewezen aan Count Energy

Tweede veilingpoging half miljoen vaten blijkt niet nodig Willemstad - De openbare verkoop gisteren van circa 496.028 vaten fuel oil, momenteel nog opgeslagen in olietank 9099 op de Bullenbaai-terminal, ging...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Bouw Pen Resort hervat

Willemstad - De bouw van het Pen Resort in Pietermaai is inmiddels weer in volle gang. Op 1 november nog vernietigde de rechter de bouwvergunning van dit luxueuze hotel. ...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Mogelijke ferrylijn tussen Venezuela en Curaçao

In mei moet er een ferrylijn zijn tussen Coro en Curaçao. Dat is het streven van een Venezolaans bedrijf. Deze intentie werd laatst herhaald door een vertegenwoordiger van Caribbean...
9
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

Nu.cw | Groot gebied met regen in aantocht Groot gebied met regen in aantocht

Sanne van den Boomen Een grote depressie met regen is onderweg vanuit het westen richting het Caribisch gebied. Dat is op satellietbeelden te zien. Ook de Meteorologische Dienst van Curaçao...
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | Vrouwen tijdens hike verdwaald, door Kustwacht gered

Twee vrouwen zijn dinsdag in de omgeving van Dos Pos op Bonaire tijdens het hiken verdwaald geraakt. Uiteindelijk werden ze teruggevonden doordat ze zelf lichtsignalen gaven. Dat meldt het...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Bevolkingsregister en rijbewijzenbureau maandagmiddag gesloten

Door: Britt van Garderen Het Bevolkingsregister (Kranshi) en het Rijbewijzenbureau zullen maandag 11 december vanaf 12.00 uur ‘s middags gesloten zijn voor het publiek. Deze sluiting is in verband met...
0
Aruba

PBC | Curaçao en andere eilanden hebben urgent gezondheidsonderzoek nodig

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een recent uitgebracht verkenningsrapport genaamd ‘Programmeren gezondheidsonderzoek in het Caribische deel van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden’ werpt een belangrijk licht op de gezondheidsuitdagingen waarmee de zes...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Politie neemt ‘fever’-auto in beslag

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De eigenaar van een van de voertuigen die betrokken was bij een fever-actie bij het benzinestation in Marí Pampoen, heeft gisteren zijn voertuig aan de politie...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Javier Sylvania ontstemt over cadeaubonnenverzoek vakbond

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania heeft felle kritiek geuit op het vakbondsverzoek van ABVO. Die verzocht om alle overheidsmedewerkers die niet aanwezig zijn bij het jaarlijkse...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Olie uit tank 9099 heeft mogelijk geen ontheffing sancties Amerika

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Problemen met de herkomst van de olie die ligt opgeslagen in tank 9099 op Bullenbaai zorgen ervoor dat de inmiddels wel betaalde olie niet geleverd kan...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Superjacht Barbara in Curacaose haven

Een superjacht van bijna 89 meter dobbert in de Sint Annabaai. Gisteren arriveerde het luxe superjacht Barbara in de Curaçaose haven. Het schip voer vanuit de Bahama’s en is...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nina Ansary verliest rectificatiezaak

Nina Ansary heeft aan het kortste eind getrokken. De centrale bank hoeft niet te rectificeren. De rechter oordeelde onlangs dat de persberichten van de centrale bank, waarin zij ook...
1
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Zomercarnaval op internationale Unesco-lijst

Het Zomercarnaval is op de internationale Unesco-lijst van immaterieel erfgoed gezet. Dat is een internationale lijst met belangrijke tradities en gewoontes. Op die lijst staan bijvoorbeeld ook de tango-dans,...
3
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Ministerraad akkoord met nieuwbouw Kraamkliniek

Als het aan minister Silvania ligt komt er een nieuwe kraamkliniek. Maandag maakte de minister van Gezondheid bekend dat de ministerraad akkoord is gegaan met nieuwbouw. De nieuwe kraamkliniek...
3
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Inzamelingsactie om Advocaat naar Curaçao te halen

Dick Advocaat is nog steeds in beeld om bondscoach van Curaçao te worden. Dat zegt zijn zaakwaarnemer Rob Jansen in de podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp. Er is zelfs een inzamelingsactie gestart...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nieuwe keuken voor SDKK-gevangenis

Vanaf januari krijgen gevangenen weer ‘huisgemaakte’ maaltijden. Maandag werd de nieuwe keuken in de gevangenis SDKK feestelijk ‘geopend’. Het ministerie van Justitie is al begonnen met de werving en...
0
Aruba

NTR | ‘Wees voorzichtig met conclusies trekken over Piet op de eilanden’

John Samson Waarom wordt in de Cariben nauwelijks een discussie gevoerd over Zwarte Piet, zoals in Nederland? Emancipatie gebeurt op onze eilanden op een andere manier, zegt sociaal en cultureel...
4
Gezondheid

CC | The CMC General Practitioner Post will open on January 1st, as promised

WILLEMSTAD - A long-awaited improvement in the healthcare system of Curaçao is on the horizon. Jerry Semper, chairman of the Curaçao General Practitioners Association (CHV), confirms that the promised...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Companies gather to discuss mobilisation of St. Maarten diaspora in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG--Representatives of numerous companies recently gathered at the Government Administration Building where Memory Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geert Nab and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Mylene Van Puffelen provided...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Goedgekeurde jaarrekeningen BOG en TCB

Kralendijk - Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG) is de eerste overheids-nv die ‘up to date’ is met de financiële verantwoording. De accountant heeft op 20 oktober van dit jaar de jaarrekening 2022...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Meer controles in het verkeer op Aruba’

Oranjestad - Het Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) gaat deze maand meer zichtbaar zijn en het verkeer meer controleren. Dat is de uitkomst van een overleg dat de korpsleiding zaterdag heeft...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Isla moet flink dokken

Nog 33,4 mln dollar aan achterstallig bewaarloon olie in tanks Willemstad - Refineria Isla bv, tot begin 2020 de exploitant van de Curaçaose raffinaderij, is veroordeeld tot betaling aan CRU...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Concurrentie houdt ons scherp’

KLM: Terugkeer double daily op Curaçao afhankelijk van diverse factoren Willemstad - ,,Of we in de toekomst weer twee keer per dag vluchten naar Curaçao kunnen aanbieden, hangt af van...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Pisas bezoekt landbouwinstituut

Willemstad - Premier Gilmar Pisas (MFK) heeft in Dubai tijdens zijn bezoek aan de VN klimaattop COP28 een bezoek gebracht aan The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA). Hij heeft...
2
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Landsverordening op de Kansspelen klaar om aangeboden te worden

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws Op 14 december wordt een informatiemiddag georganiseerd op Curaçao over de conceptwet Landsverordening op de Kansspelen. In de uitnodiging laat minister Silvania weten dat de conceptwet...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 5 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

Nu.cw | Sinterklaas wenst Curaçao een fijne pakjesavond

Sinterklaas is de afgelopen weken, en zeker de laatste dagen, druk bezig geweest en ook vanavond heeft hij nog een vol programma voor de boeg. De goedheilig man heeft veel...
0
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Coronaprik op 7 en 14 december op afspraak bij Publieke Gezondheid

Burgers op Bonaire die nog geen coronaprik hebben gehad, hebben op donderdag 7 december en donderdag 14 december de gelegenheid om op afspraak hun prik te halen bij de...
3
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie houdt 16-jarige aan in diefstalzaak voertuigonderdelen

De politie heeft een verdachte aangehouden op een adres aan de Sierra Madreweg in een diefstalzaak van scooter- en auto-onderdelen. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Curaçao. Het gaat om...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Stroomuitval na testen Aqualectra

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Tijdens het voorbereidingstesten van Aqualectra aan de substations van Nijlweg en Parasasa is gisteren tot twee keer toe de stroom uitgevallen. Dat meldt de energieleverancier in een...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Werkzaamheden aan Weg naar Westpunt van Hòfi Mango tot Playa Lagun

Persbureau Curacao De Weg naar Westpunt, vanaf Santa Cruz ter hoogte van Hòfi Mango tot aan Playa Lagun gaat morgen in klein onderhoud. Er worden cat-eyes aangebracht om de weg...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Meerdere arrestaties na huiszoeking

De politie heeft vanmorgen vroeg twee mannen aangehouden. De Curaçaoënaars van 24 en 29 jaar zouden op 16 oktober een overval hebben gepleegd op een zaak in Bandabou. Onder...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man rijdt met auto tegen lantaarnpaal aan in recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen

De politie en ambulancedienst moesten gisteren uitrukken naar Marie Pampoen. Een automobilist raakte onwel achter het stuur waardoor hij van de weg af raakte en tegen een lantaarnpaal tot...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Perfecte score voor dameselftal

Het nationale vrouwenelftal is ongeslagen. Het team heeft met een perfecte score de Concacaf kwalificatiereeks afgerond. Gisteren won Curaçao met 6-1 van de Kaaimaneilanden. In de vijfde minuut maakte...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao master license holder Antillephone facilitates gambling company in violating anti-money laundering rules

THE HAGUE – Gambling company Betent, known in the Netherlands for online gambling under BetCity and operating under a 'master license' from Antillephone, has received a fine of three...
0
Comin' up

DH | Postal Services St. Maarten receives 19,479 voting cards for distribution

PHILIPSBURG--A total of 19,479 voting cards for the January 11, 2024, general elections have arrived at Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS NV) in Philipsburg. Management of the post office...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Zestig jaar WEB in vogelvlucht

Kralendijk - Water- en Elektriciteitsbedrijf Bonaire (WEB) heeft vorige week de viering van haar zestigste verjaardag afgesloten met de Colaborative Utility Conference Bonaire. De hele maand november stond in...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw platform MiDokterDiCas

Oranjestad - De applicatie Aruba Health App wordt omgebouwd tot een platform waarmee patiënten makkelijker toegang krijgen tot medische diensten. Via MiDokterDiCas kan straks een afspraak worden gemaakt, recepten...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Erfgoedlijst meerwaarde?’

Cooper krijgt tijdens Invest Willemstad geen antwoord Willemstad - De minister van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP), Charles Cooper (MFK), aanwezig bij de Invest Willemstad summit gisteren, heeft tijdens...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Ennia belooft een ‘briljante toekomst’

CBCS was vooraf niet op de hoogte van videoboodschap Willemstad - Verzekeringsgroep Ennia stelt in een mededeling op onder andere sociale media en in een kort videofilmpje ‘vastberaden te zijn...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | GMN: Nieuwe kraamkliniek Colon

Voorzitter Fundashon Duna Lus houdt nog slag om de arm Willemstad - Volgens de minister van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN), Javier Silvania (MFK) is het allemaal al in kannen...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Lorelay Bonevacia miss Curaçao Holland 2024

Lorelay Bonevacia is gekroond tot Miss Curaçao Holland 2024. De finale van de schoonheidsverkiezing vond zaterdag plaats in Rotterdam. De organisatie was in handen van Aubrey America, een bekende...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, December 4, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 4 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Onderhandelingen parkeerbeheerders voor betaald parkeren in laatste fase Onderhandelingen parkeerbeheerders voor betaald parkeren in laatste fase

Het gratis parkeren in Punda en Otrobanda wordt weer verleden tijd. De onderhandelingen met de nieuwe parkeerbeheerder bevinden zich in de laatste fase. Dat zegt minister Charles Cooper (MFK)...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Drie gewonden bij botsing op de Gosieweg

Op de Gosieweg heeft zondagavond een ongeluk plaatsgevonden waarbij drie gewonden zijn gevallen. Dat meldt ochtendkrant Extra. Twee voertuigen botsten frontaal op elkaar. Vanwege de vaak drukke verkeerssituatie op...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 