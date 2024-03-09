CC | Marnix College and Albert Schweitzerschool pioneering as the first ‘language friendly schools’ in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The Ministry of Finance has reached an agreement with the Capriles Clinic, as announced by the ministry. The operational costs will be covered by this agreement.

Further legal actions will be avoided. Under certain conditions, Capriles will receive an additional amount of 3.4 million guilders annually to cover operational costs.

In 2021, the Capriles Clinic initiated legal proceedings against the government. The rates had long been low, and the healthcare budget received from the Social Insurance Bank was insufficient, leading the healthcare institution to accumulate debts. This resulted in a seizure by the Receiver, jeopardizing the payment of staff salaries. Subsequently, the healthcare institution sought justice through legal action.

The clinic has been facing financial problems for some time, preventing the delivery of the required optimal care.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle