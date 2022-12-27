CC | JetBlue to increase flights to Curaçao from New York

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has announced that beginning on April 6, 2023 JetBlue will add two additional flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport, increasing the non-stop route from three days a week to five days. The additional service comes as a result of a steadily growing demand from the U.S. market as well as a longstanding and proven partnership with JetBlue and local stakeholders such as Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

With the increased number of flights, roundtrip routes will be available on a Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday rotation. Flights will depart New York (JFK) at 8:00 a.m. and arrive in Curaçao at 1:25 p.m. with a return flight from Curaçao to JFK departing at 2:25 p.m. and landing at 6:29 p.m. “This is a very important achievement in order to continue to enhance our tourism industry in 2023 and consequently give an impulse to our economy. These additional flights will contribute towards growing the American market even more, after a great year in 2022”, according to the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje.

In the last year, Curaçao has experienced increased demand out of the U.S. market, and the momentum continues with a 20% projected increase in American visitors from 2022 to 2023. This increase is in large part due to the openings of several new resorts, along with the rebranding and renovations of existing resorts across the island. The increase in development of several properties, backed by the world’s premier hospitality brands, has helped to make our island better known abroad, and the increased flight service of JetBlue will surely assist in complying with this demand.

2022 was a record-breaking year. As of October, total US arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 122% of our target visitors out of the US market and we are confident this upcoming year will continue on that path. CTB is looking forward to welcome new visitors and to share with them the beauty of our island.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle