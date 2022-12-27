28 C
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Update – moord Curaçaose vrouw Rotterdam: twee arrestaties

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – De politie van Rotterdam heeft vanmiddag twee mannen van 44 en 52 jaar aangehouden die mogelijk betrokken zijn geweest bij een schietpartij in een...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Nu.cw | Surfwedstrijd op Tweede Kerstdag

Bart Eekhof en Tiara van der Huls zijn maandag de winnaars geworden van de Canoa Surfcompetition. Dat maakt de organisatie bekend aan Nu.cw. De lokale surfwedstrijd vond plaats...
0
Nu.cw | Skaih-vsbo viert 25 jaar Papiamentstalig onderwijs

Het Skaih-vsbo stond afgelopen week stil bij het feit dat de school 25 jaar geleden mocht beginnen met het geven van Papiamentstalig onderwijs. Dat meldt het Antilliaans...
0

Nu.cw | Digicel komt met eSIM, FLOW ‘op korte termijn’

De eSIM heeft even op zich laten wachten, maar Digicel introduceert deze virtuele simkaart nu op Curaçao, Aruba en Bonaire. De andere mobiele aanbieder op Curaçao, Flow,...
1

PBC | Lachgas en alcohol vermoedelijk oorzaak frontaal ongeluk met drie Curaçaose doden in Rotterdam

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Bij het frontale auto-ongeluk in Rotterdam, waarbij een vader, moeder en hun dochtertje gisteren om het leven kwamen, speelt vermoedelijk lachgas en alcohol een...
0

PBC | Datacentre op Seru Mahuma krijgt groot zonnepark op het dak

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Blue NAP Americas gaat samen met nutsbedrijf Aqualectra een solarpark realiseren op het dak van het data center in Seru Mahuma. Het rooftop solarproject...
0
CC | JetBlue to increase flights to Curaçao from New York

from three to five days a week | Bea Moedt

 

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has announced that beginning on April 6, 2023 JetBlue will add two additional flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport, increasing the non-stop route from three days a week to five days. The additional service comes as a result of a steadily growing demand from the U.S. market as well as a longstanding and proven partnership with JetBlue and local stakeholders such as Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA). 

 

With the increased number of flights, roundtrip routes will be available on a Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday rotation. Flights will depart New York (JFK) at 8:00 a.m. and arrive in Curaçao at 1:25 p.m. with a return flight from Curaçao to JFK departing at 2:25 p.m. and landing at 6:29 p.m. “This is a very important achievement in order to continue to enhance our tourism industry in 2023 and consequently give an impulse to our economy. These additional flights will contribute towards growing the American market even more, after a great year in 2022”, according to the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje. 

 

In the last year, Curaçao has experienced increased demand out of the U.S. market, and the momentum continues with a 20% projected increase in American visitors from 2022 to 2023. This increase is in large part due to the openings of several new resorts, along with the rebranding and renovations of existing resorts across the island. The increase in development of several properties, backed by the world’s premier hospitality brands, has helped to make our island better known abroad, and the increased flight service of JetBlue will surely assist in complying with this demand.  

 

2022 was a record-breaking year. As of October, total US arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 122% of our target visitors out of the US market and we are confident this upcoming year will continue on that path. CTB is looking forward to welcome new visitors and to share with them the beauty of our island. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

CuraçaoCuracao ChronicleToerismesector

1 reactie

  1. Het CTB en Cijntje de beroeps leugenaar blijft de boel bedriegen en beliegen, elke keer zou Jetblue komen aanvliegen! met een roeiboot.Pik en Cijntje zijn al ongeveer twee jaar bezig om een mooi project op Marie pampoen neer te kalken waar een niet omgekochte ! aannemer een half jaar zou over doen, maar ja het mag wat kosten zou Gerrit de Raaf zeggen.

