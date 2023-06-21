31 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 21 juni 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

CN | FTM: Nederland internationaal bekritiseerd om illegale online casino’s op Curaçao

Frank op de Woerd | CasinoNieuws.nl Volgens Follow the Money wordt Nederland internationaal bekritiseerd om de vele online casino’s die opereren vanuit Curaçao. Vooral 1xBet speelt middels haar...
1

Democracy now! | Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 21 juni 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

ParadiseFM | Werkloosheid op Curacao in 2022 duidelijk gedaald

Volgens onderzoek van het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek is de werkloosheid op Curacao aan het dalen. Dat blijkt uit een arbeidskrachtenonderzoek dat tussen eind vorig jaar...
3

ParadiseFM | ‘Bret vormt geen gevaar voor ABC-eilanden’

De Meteorologische Dienst van Curaçao schat de kans dat tropische storm Bret voor overlast op Curaçao zal zorgen, met de dag lager in. Vandaag heeft de Meteo...
1

NTR | OM Aruba wil forse straffen bij zwendel met vaccinatiebewijzen

Melissa Stamper Tussen maart tot december 2021 vervalsten drie oud-ambtenaren van Directie Volksgezondheid (DVG) volgens het Openbaar Ministerie ministens zestig vaccinatiebewijzen. Het drietal zou met de zwendel bijna...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Identity of victim found at Playa Kanoa revealed: 60-year-old man from Curaçao

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Identity of victim found at Playa Kanoa revealed: 60-year-old man...
24
0 reacties
Extra

WILLEMSTAD – The identity of the victim found at Playa Kanoa has been disclosed by authorities. The deceased individual has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Curaçao.

The grim discovery was made by onlookers on Sunday, who noticed the lifeless body floating in the sea. Promptly, local police, coast guard, and the fire brigade were summoned to the scene to assist with the situation. The retrieval process proved to be arduous, as the body was entangled beneath a large rock, posing challenges for the rescue teams.

Upon successfully extracting the body from the water, it became evident that the victim’s hands and feet were bound with rope, indicating signs of foul play. Moreover, a preliminary examination revealed severe signs of assault on the man’s person, suggesting a violent altercation had taken place.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The police are currently pursuing all leads and gathering evidence to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoPolitie en JustitieCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
PBC | Marlon Regales protesteert op Curaçao tegen ‘koloniale’ naam Willemstad
Volgend artikel
NTR | OM Aruba wil forse straffen bij zwendel met vaccinatiebewijzen

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 