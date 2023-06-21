CC | Identity of victim found at Playa Kanoa revealed: 60-year-old man from Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The identity of the victim found at Playa Kanoa has been disclosed by authorities. The deceased individual has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Curaçao.

The grim discovery was made by onlookers on Sunday, who noticed the lifeless body floating in the sea. Promptly, local police, coast guard, and the fire brigade were summoned to the scene to assist with the situation. The retrieval process proved to be arduous, as the body was entangled beneath a large rock, posing challenges for the rescue teams.

Upon successfully extracting the body from the water, it became evident that the victim’s hands and feet were bound with rope, indicating signs of foul play. Moreover, a preliminary examination revealed severe signs of assault on the man’s person, suggesting a violent altercation had taken place.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The police are currently pursuing all leads and gathering evidence to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle