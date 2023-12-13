Extra | Journaal 13 december 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The long waiting times and queues at the arrival hall of Hato Airport in Curaçao are not due to customs checks but are caused by inadequate infrastructure.

This is emphasized by Customs Curaçao in response to complaints about frequent delays, with Saturday, December 9, being no exception.

On that day, twelve international flights landed between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, with approximately 2700 passengers. This number, excluding travelers from Aruba or Bonaire, resulted in extreme congestion.

The airport’s arrival hall, known for its limited space and narrow corridors, was overwhelmed with passengers who had to navigate through a duty-free shop to exit the airport. “The corridors are so narrow that they can hardly serve as emergency exits in case of a calamity,” said a Customs spokesperson.

Additionally, the simultaneous arrival of luggage from multiple flights caused extra-long lines. Unlike other airports in the region, passengers standing in line cannot see the customs counters, leading to misunderstandings about the efficiency of customs checks, according to the service.

Agreements have been made with the Ministry of Finance, under which Customs falls, to make customs checks more efficient during peak hours and prevent long queues.

Customs Curaçao emphasizes its role as an executive authority, focused on levying and collecting customs duties, protecting the community, and promoting and facilitating the economy.

Addressing infrastructure problems is crucial for further improving the passenger experience at the airport and the overall efficiency of customs processes, but, according to Customs, it is not within their responsibility.

