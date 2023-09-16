CC | Curaçao to resume COVID-19 vaccination campaign in October



WILLEMSTAD – On October 2nd, a new round of COVID-19 vaccinations will begin across the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This decision, announced by the Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare, and Sport, Ernst Kuipers, to the Dutch House of Representatives, follows the advice of the Dutch Health Council from June 28, 2023. In line with this advice, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to individuals aged 60 and older.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 59 who are eligible for the annual flu shot can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, adults and children with high health risks are eligible. Vulnerable patients and pregnant women are included in the vaccination campaign, as well as healthcare workers and those residing in medical facilities. Doctors are free to offer vaccinations to other vulnerable patients as they see fit.

Kuipers explained that the primary motivation behind initiating a new vaccination round is to prevent more people from requiring hospitalization due to the virus and to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the Health Council, there is a significant risk that without a new vaccination round, some individuals may become seriously ill during the winter period.

Kuipers will use vaccines that provide protection against the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant. In his announcement, he mentioned that each person will be observed for 15 minutes after vaccination to ensure that no one experiences a severe allergic reaction known as an anaphylactic response.

Before resuming vaccinations, an information campaign will be launched in all countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands through various communication channels and social media.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle