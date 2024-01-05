Democracy now! | Thursday, January 5, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao has ignited public interest with his recent announcement regarding the potential construction of a ‘gasoducto’ by Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PdVSA).

The project envisions a gas pipeline extending from Estado Falcón to the local refinery, presenting an opportunity for the refinery to shift to gas operations and significantly reduce SO2 emissions, according to Patrick Newton, director of Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK).

Newton revealed that these plans are not entirely new, having been subject to various studies in the past. The collaboration with PdVSA, negotiated as part of an oil-for-debt agreement, includes the provision of technical personnel for the gasoducto’s construction.

Despite the ambitious nature of the project, specific details were not disclosed. This development comes at a time when PdVSA is no longer the operator of the Isla refinery in Curaçao, with RdK taking over ownership in late 2019.

The announcement has prompted questions from the media, seeking clarification on whether the gasoducto involves a pipeline directly from Venezuela to Curaçao or if it pertains to a local pipeline connection for gas supply, aligning with plans to restart the refinery.

Referring to past studies on the technical feasibility of a gas pipeline from Estado Falcón, Newton emphasized that the project is not entirely unprecedented. Media reports from March 2018 highlighted French company Axens securing a contract for the Front End Engineering Design (Feed) related to the supply of Venezuelan gas to Refineria Isla Curaçao.

The proposed natural gas pipeline, with a diameter exceeding 40 centimeters and stretching approximately 90 kilometers, would run from Puerto Cumarebo in Falcón to Curaçao, traversing the seafloor with a maximum depth of about 1,400 meters. Initial estimations in 2018 anticipated the project’s completion by 2021.

While the benefits of using natural gas for the Isla refinery are clear in terms of emissions reduction, questions remain regarding the estimated costs, financial responsibility, and the timeline for construction. The public awaits further details on this ambitious venture, eager to witness the potential transformation of Curaçao’s energy landscape.

