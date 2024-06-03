CC | Curaçao Parliament Members to join Dutch House of Representatives debates on tax agreements

THE HAGUE – Four members of the Curaçao Parliament are set to participate in the upcoming Wednesday debates in the Dutch House of Representatives concerning the Tax Arrangement for the Netherlands-Curaçao and the tax treaty that Curaçao seeks to establish with Malta.

Parliamentary Speaker Charetti America, along with Fergino Brownbill (MFK), Giselle McWilliam (MAN), and Gwendell Mercelina (PNP), have registered to speak as special delegates in these crucial discussions. Despite the significance of the topics, there appears to be limited interest from the Dutch side. To date, Folkert Idsinga is the sole member of the House of Representatives who has requested speaking time, focusing only on the treaty with Malta.

The scheduling of the debates has once again overlooked the time difference within the Kingdom. The first debate is set to begin at 10:15 AM Dutch time, followed by the second debate on the Tax Arrangement at 11:45 AM. This means that interested parties in Curaçao will need to wake up at 4 AM local time to follow the proceedings via livestream.

Ahead of the debates, the Curaçao delegation will have a private meeting with members of the House’s Finance Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Those who have registered for this meeting include Idsinga (NSC), Vlottes (PVV), Maatoug (GroenLinks-PvdA), and Van Eijk (VVD).

