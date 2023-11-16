Telegraaf | Biden tegen Netanyahu: twee-statenoplossing enige antwoord, bezetting Gaza vergissing

WILLEMSTAD – Despite the eagerly awaited new gambling law in Curaçao, intended to serve as the foundation for the recently introduced licensing portal, the legislation is encountering unexpected delays.

Contrary to the initial announcement that gambling firms could commence license applications as of November 15, it appears that the law is not yet finalized.

The Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (LOK), signaling a new era in the regulation of the island’s gambling industry, is presently under assessment by the Council of Advice, following critical feedback from the Social Economic Council.

This delay is considered a setback for the ambitions of the Curaçao government and Finance Minister Javier Silvania. However, despite the challenges, Silvania remains optimistic about the sector’s ongoing developments.

The newly launched portal now confronts a hurdle, with nearly 100 gambling companies having already established accounts in anticipation of the impending legislation. Unfortunately, without the definitive approval and publication of the LOK law, these companies are unable to fully align their operations with the anticipated regulatory changes.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Naschrift KKC

