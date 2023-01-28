CC | Critical care departments at CMC are full

WILLEMSTAD – The Emergency Department, Intensive Care (IC), and Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) are full as we enter into the weekend. There has been a high influx of patients to the Emergency Department and CMC is at a point where it cannot handle too many more incoming patients for the mentioned departments.

CMC asks you to be safe on the roads, especially during the festivities of this weekend, and to please contact your general practitioner on duty first in case of medical complaints. This will help the hospital focus on the patients who truly need hospital care.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle