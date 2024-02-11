27 C
PBC | Upgrade E-gates Hato kan voor vertragingen in passagiersstroom zorgen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op Curaçao International Airport Hato wordt gewerkt aan een significante upgrade van een deel van de oudere E-gates om te voldoen aan internationale eisen....
0

PBC | Expositie Bloemhof over sculpturen en fotografie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Kunstliefhebbers zijn uitgenodigd om de opening van de expositie Symbiosis II volgende week zaterdag, 17 februari bij te wonen. Deze tentoonstelling belooft volgens de...
0

PBC | Van Agt liet zich over het algmeen lovend uit over de Antillen

Persbureau Curacao NIJMEGEN – Met de dood van de 93-jarige oud-premier Dries van Agt gaat ook een staatsman ter ziele die furore maakte in de roerige jaren zeventig,...
0

PBC | Curaçaose honkbalteam krijgt warm onthaal op Hato na vierde plek in Serie del Caribe

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Toerist Board (CTB) roept het publiek op om vanmiddag naar de luchthaven van Curaçao te komen om het nationale honkbalteam te verwelkomen. ...
0

Column Youp | Draaimolenpaardjesverbod

Dries en Eugenie hebben samen en hand in hand de wereld verlaten. Op een zelfgekozen moment. Mag dat wel van de Roomse kerk? Dat lijkt mij niet....
0

CC | Coast Guard rescues tourist from cruise ship after heart attack

WILLEMSTAD - On Wednesday, the Coast Guard successfully evacuated a 74-year-old American tourist suffering from severe respiratory problems and symptoms of a heart attack from a cruise...
0
CC | Coast Guard rescues tourist from cruise ship after heart attack

WILLEMSTAD – On Wednesday, the Coast Guard successfully evacuated a 74-year-old American tourist suffering from severe respiratory problems and symptoms of a heart attack from a cruise ship.

The vessel was anchored offshore, just northwest of Curaçao.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the patient, a helicopter was promptly deployed for the necessary medical evacuation.

Upon arrival at Hato Airport in Curaçao, the patient was transferred to waiting ambulance personnel, who transported him to the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) for further medical examinations and treatment.

