PBC | Upgrade E-gates Hato kan voor vertragingen in passagiersstroom zorgen

WILLEMSTAD – On Wednesday, the Coast Guard successfully evacuated a 74-year-old American tourist suffering from severe respiratory problems and symptoms of a heart attack from a cruise ship.

The vessel was anchored offshore, just northwest of Curaçao.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the patient, a helicopter was promptly deployed for the necessary medical evacuation.

Upon arrival at Hato Airport in Curaçao, the patient was transferred to waiting ambulance personnel, who transported him to the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) for further medical examinations and treatment.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle