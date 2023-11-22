Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 22, 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The Central Committee of Parliament recently engaged in a crucial technical briefing provided by the Union Trust Office Curaçao Foundation, delving into the potential impacts of the recently proposed “LOK” legislation or the Country Ordinance on Game of Chance.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, Members of Parliament gathered within the Central Committee to gain insights from the Union Trust Office Curaçao Foundation’s delegation regarding the prospective consequences associated with the new “LOK” legislation.

Subsequent to the comprehensive presentation, Parliament members had the opportunity to inquire and seek clarifications. President of Parliament, Mrs. Corinne Djaoen-Genaro, officially adjourned the meeting, scheduling its continuation for a later date. This strategic pause allows the Union Trust Office Curaçao Foundation the necessary time and space to carefully formulate and provide responses during the ensuing session.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle