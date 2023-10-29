Extra | Journaal 30 oktober 2023

Publishing actions and imposing heavy penalties of up to 20,000 guilders



WILLEMSTAD – After the two-month grace period that ends on October 31, Aqualectra will begin its stringent approach towards third parties causing irregularities in facilities or engaging in the unauthorized use of water and/or electricity.

Starting from November 1, 2023, Aqualectra will introduce severe penalties, including substantial fines that can amount to ANG20,000. Aqualectra will also file reports when irregularities are detected, and individuals risk prosecution by the Public Prosecution Service, with all the associated consequences. Finally, the results of the actions taken will be reported and made public.

Significant losses and extra costs are incurred by third parties who illegally remove parts of the distribution network or manipulate them to engage in the unauthorized use of water and/or electricity. As a result, the community bears the additional burdens that arise. Currently, customers who do comply with their obligations collectively shoulder the costs caused by irregularities.

Aqualectra has been striving for some time to implement projects and developments aimed at promoting reliable and affordable water and electricity. The Exemption Period is one such initiative that was established to encourage individuals who use water and/or electricity illegally to register so that their installations could be corrected without incurring sanctions or costs. The Exemption Period began on September 1, 2023, and will end on October 31, 2023.

Inspection Team

Starting from November 1, 2023, Aqualectra will initiate public actions where irregularities in the distribution network and the unauthorized use of water and electricity in homes, businesses, or other locations will be reported. An inspection team consisting of representatives from Aqualectra, the KPC, and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) will take firm action against these irregularities. Once irregularities are discovered, residents or business owners can expect substantial fines of up to ANG20,000, as well as covering the costs associated with corrective work on the installation, possible legal proceedings, and the publication of the results of the actions in the media. Additionally, individuals should be aware that, in addition to the fine, they will also be required to pay for the period during which unauthorized usage occurred and any other outstanding bills.

Until October 31, 2023, individuals can still register via Aqualectra’s website, www.aqualectra.com, through the WhatsApp number +5999 563-0135, or by calling Aqualectra’s Customer Service during office hours at telephone number 0800-0135 and selecting option 4. Upon registration, the individual will receive a reference number.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle