CC | Animal welfare registered in law

WILLEMSTAD – The Animal Welfare Act will come into effect on 1 January. This is evident from the new National Ordinance presented by the Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN).

The ‘intrinsic’ value of the animal will be recognized in the new National Decree. Intrinsic value means the recognition of self-worth, the feeling and the care of the animal. The law must protect animals against, among other things, thirst, hunger, violence, pain, disease, fear, stress and restriction of movement space.

In addition, owners of animals can be made aware of how they maintain the animal. Reference can be made to the furnishing of the animal’s accommodation, the hygiene requirements, nutrition, care, vet visits, breeding and trade.

The new law will cost money, which has not been budgeted for, according to GMN. According to the ministry, there is already a shortage of shelter options when an abused animal is confiscated. The budget also does not take into account the care that the animal must receive when it is brought to a shelter.

A budget from the Animal Protection shows that the government must release 414,000 guilders annually for the necessary care for dogs and cats on the island. In addition, another nearly 200,000 guilders must be made available for the care of dogs and cats if they are not adopted. The entry into force of the new law in 2023 will show whether it is also observed in practice.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle