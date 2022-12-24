25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 24 december 2022
PBC | Succesvol bezoek DUO aan Caribisch gebied

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De bezoeken van de Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs DUO in het Caribisch gebied voorzien in een duidelijke behoefte. Ten opzichte van de gecombineerde najaar campagne...
PBC | UPDATE: 26e dode in het verkeer heet Steven Mairon Panneflek

Persbureau Curacao Kaya Sabana Baka om het leven kwam na een verkeersongeluk is de 45-jarige Steven Mairon Panneflek, geboren op Curacao. De politie trof hem bij aankomst gewond aan...
DolfijnFM | Kunukuman ruimt bijna 13.500 kilo afval op in 2022

De Kunukuman en zijn team hebben dit jaar 13.446 kilo afval ingezameld, dat is zo’n 4000 kilo meer dan in 2021 Dat bevestigt de Kunukuman aan Nu.cw....
DolfijnFM | Leerlingen MIL brengen kerstpakketten naar SDKK

Leerlingen van het Maria Immaculata Lyceum (MIL) hebben kerstpakketten voor de gevangenen van de SDKK-gevangenis gemaakt. De docenten en studenten zijn in het kader van de kerstgedachte...
DolfijnFM | 1,8 miljoen voor zaal in Barber

De Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) heeft 1,8 miljoen gulden ontvangen om bouwwerkzaamheden van een zaal in Barber af te ronden. Dat meldt de Amigoe. Het gaat...
NTR | Kerst op Curaçao: 'Als die dure stroom maar niet wéér uitvalt'

Oscar van Dam De tuin en huis versieren met kerstverlichting; voor veel mensen is het een van de mooiste tradities van Curaçao. Maar dit jaar zie je daar...
CC | Animal welfare registered in law

WILLEMSTAD - The Animal Welfare Act will come into effect on 1 January. This is evident from the new National Ordinance presented by the Ministry of Health,...
CC | Animal welfare registered in law

WILLEMSTAD – The Animal Welfare Act will come into effect on 1 January. This is evident from the new National Ordinance presented by the Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN).  

 

The ‘intrinsic’ value of the animal will be recognized in the new National Decree. Intrinsic value means the recognition of self-worth, the feeling and the care of the animal. The law must protect animals against, among other things, thirst, hunger, violence, pain, disease, fear, stress and restriction of movement space.  

 

In addition, owners of animals can be made aware of how they maintain the animal. Reference can be made to the furnishing of the animal’s accommodation, the hygiene requirements, nutrition, care, vet visits, breeding and trade.  

 

The new law will cost money, which has not been budgeted for, according to GMN. According to the ministry, there is already a shortage of shelter options when an abused animal is confiscated. The budget also does not take into account the care that the animal must receive when it is brought to a shelter.  

 

A budget from the Animal Protection shows that the government must release 414,000 guilders annually for the necessary care for dogs and cats on the island. In addition, another nearly 200,000 guilders must be made available for the care of dogs and cats if they are not adopted. The entry into force of the new law in 2023 will show whether it is also observed in practice. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

  1. On the care op Dolphins nothing has been done in 2022. Nobody and the GMN and Animal Protection have not protected this animals and have not hold accountable the owners of the animals. And one of them died!!! Why now????

