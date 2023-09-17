33 C
CC | 30 TikTokers from the United States and Canada experienced Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – Recently the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) together with Diamond PR organized a one-of-a-kind mega trip for 30 TikTok influencers from the United States and Canada to come experience Curaçao.

The goal of this trip was to increase awareness of our destination among our key focus markets and reach a wide audience of prospect visitors. The group of TikTokers stayed from September 12-15 and they explored, discovered, and experienced the unique tourism product that Curaçao offers.

They share their experiences on our island through engaging videos, reaching a combined audience of over 40 million followers. These are TikTokers who create content centered around subjects like travel, gastronomy, diving, dancing, fashion, LGBTQ, entertainment, sports, and wellness.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Curaçao

