DH | Schools to open on August 10

PHILIPSBURG–Primary and secondary schools will reopen as scheduled on August 10 for the 2020-2021 school year.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel during the live virtual Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

The minister assured that schools will reopen as “education has to continue”.

When schools open, the ministry together with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA and Collective Prevention Services (CPS) will focus on ensuring that schools and the community always adhere to three key prevention measures. These measures include wearing masks and/or face shields, proper hand-washing etiquette and maintaining social distancing.

Samuel made note of the fact that each school facility is different. With this in mind, the ministry will evaluate schools based on the type of school (primary, secondary or tertiary schools), the size of the school, the size of the classrooms within each school, the age of the students/pupils and the possible health concerns for teachers and students/pupils.

Together with the school boards and school managers, the ministry of education will determine all school schedules. This may vary with each school. Along with the adjusted scheduling, the continuation of online distancing learning will be utilised by the schools.

All school boards will be provided with the “St. Maarten Continuation Plan” by the ministry of ECYS.

The minister further asked for the understanding from the community as the ministry is working to ensure the safety of everyone. He will continue to update the community via various media sources.

