NRC | Johannes Vermeer Prijs voor zangeres Tania Kross: ‘Ik droom van een schouwburg op Curaçao’

Mischa Spel Highlight: Zangeres Tania Kross (47) is de winnares van de Johannes Vermeeprijs, de grootste en belangrijkste staatsprijs voor de kunsten. „Waarom zou ik alleen optreden voor een...
NU | Curaçao koopt beroemd bordeel zelf op, opbrengst is voor bestrijden criminaliteit

De regering van Curaçao heeft het openluchtbordeel Campo Alegre gekocht voor acht miljoen Antilliaanse gulden (ongeveer 4,2 miljoen euro). Het geld gaat naar een fonds waarmee criminaliteit op...
Democracy now! | Dinsday, September 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
DolfijnFM | Bouwexperts van Defensie oefenen op Curaçao en Aruba

Bouwexperts van de Koninklijke Landmacht zijn gisteren begonnen met een oefening op Curaçao en Aruba. De eenheid gaat in opdracht van Carmabi aan de slag bij Shete...
Extra | Journaal 26 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
DolfijnFM | Samenwerking tussen CPA en N.V. Havenbeheer Suriname

Curaçao Ports Authority en N.V. Havenbeheer Suriname gaan samenwerken in de havenbusiness. Ze willen samenwerken op het gebied van vrachtvervoer, infrastructuur, cruiseschepen en scheepvaartdiensten, vooral voor olie-...
DH | Prime ministers meet Guterres

NEW YORK–Three prime ministers of the Kingdom, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Evelyn Wever-Croes of Aruba and Silveria Jacobs of St. Maarten, last week Friday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The prime ministers were in New York for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Wever-Croes said during a press conference in Aruba on Monday that her country received much praise for organising the water conference in March this year, together with the Netherlands.

Wever-Croes said that in the meeting with Guterres and the other two prime ministers, she elaborated on the challenges that Aruba, a Small Island Developing States (SIDS), faced. She asked attention for the large debts that the Dutch Caribbean countries, which are all SIDS, generated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wever-Croes, Guterres is a promotor of the Swap Debt to Grant Project, whereby countries with debts incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic receive some sort of dispensation which enables them to make investments to improve their resilience. Wever-Croes said that she asked to keep the emphasis on this.

The UN Secretary General informed the three prime ministers that recently, Portugal applied the Swap Debt to Grant Project for its former colony Cabo Verde. Wever-Croes said that she was committed to work on a similar move for Aruba, together with the UN.

During the press conference, Wever-Croes provided more information about the three days that she spent at the UN and her participation in 28 bilateral conferences, high level events and meetings on topics such as human rights, women’s rights, climate adaptation, energy and poverty.

Bron: Daily Herald

