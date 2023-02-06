25.5 C
Willemstad
• maandag 6 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AntilliaansDagblad | Ook middeninkomens Bonaire recht op energievergoeding

Kralendijk - Huishoudens met een inkomen vanaf 2.033 dollar tot maximaal 3.817 dollar komen vanaf vandaag in aanmerking voor de vergoeding van 1.300 dollar voor de stroomrekening....
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Verantwoording afleggen over black-out op Aruba’

Oranjestad - De definitieve resultaten van het onderzoek naar de meest recente black-out worden deze week verwacht. Energieminister Glenbert Croes (MEP) zegt toe dat hij dan een...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | 25 Jaar Fun Miles op Curaçao

Directeur: Meer dan 125.000 actieve kaarthouders Willemstad - ,,Fun Miles heeft meer dan 125.000 actieve kaarthouders en rond de 100 aangesloten partners op vier eilanden. Iedere dag zijn...
0
AntilliaansDagblad | Patrouilles leerplicht beperkt

Ook geen controles met gegevens bevolkingsregister Willemstad - De leerplichtafdeling van het ministerie van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en Sport (OWCS) voert geen patrouilles meer uit om spijbelende jongeren...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Steeds meer naar GMN

Onderwijs duurste ministerie, maar dalende trend Willemstad - Er gaat op Curaçao steeds meer overheidsbegrotingsgeld naar Gezondheidzorg en juist steeds minder naar Onderwijs. In de eerste tien jaar na...
0

Opinie | De grens met Venezuela weer open gooien is grenzeloos dom

George Lichtveld De grens tussen het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden en Venezuela is reeds bijna vier jaren gesloten geweest nadat de Venezolaanse regering eenzijdig daartoe besloten had om daarmee...
6

FD | ‘Nederland moet zich meer bemoeien met voormalige Antillen’

Vasco van der Boon Cor de Horde | Financieel Dagblad Nederland moet meer bevoegdheden krijgen om de corruptie in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk — de voormalige...
2
HomeLandenSint Maarten

DH | More than 40 organisations ask not to euthanise monkeys

0 reacties

PHILIPSBURG–More than forty animal welfare organisations, including the Humane Society International/Europe, World Animal Protection NL, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Netherlands, the Vervet Monkey Foundation and the Born Free Foundation, have co-signed a letter from Animal Advocacy and Protection (AAP) to the government of St. Maarten calling for refraining from euthanising the island’s vervet monkeys.

These monkeys were brought to the island by humans in the past. The animal welfare organisations support AAP’s call for sterilisation and ways to reduce the nuisance in an animal-friendly manner.

The presence of the growing population of vervet monkeys is considered a nuisance because the smart animals forage in orchards, gardens and homes, and are said to be harmful to native wildlife. A study by Nature Foundation St. Maarten concluded in June 2021 that the two options to stop this are sterilisation or culling.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) made funds available in December 2022 that enable the foundation to execute the recommended lethal approach. AAP and the other international organisations are pushing for the animal-friendly alternative to curb the nuisance.

In their letter, the organisations point out that there is international consensus on wildlife control principles, as published in Conservation Biology in 2017.

Interventions like this one in St. Maarten should follow these principles, which prioritise non-lethal methods over lethal ones.

In the letter, AAP offers its expertise and resources to enable a so-called “Trap, Neuter, Release” project. AAP hopes that the initiative leads to the start of a constructive cooperation with the Nature Foundation.

