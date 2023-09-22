DH | Government says none of its systems compromised

PHILIPSBURG–The Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Department of the Government of St. Maarten was alerted to a phishing email blast originating from the email account of a civil servant.

On investigation of the account, it appears that their email was compromised and sending out phishing emails to the contact list and previous who that were in their correspondence, it was stated in a press release issued late last night.

“Mitigation actions were taken to avoid further spread of these malicious emails and further security measures are being taken to limit such risks in the future.

“While this incident is unfortunate, the government’s internal network has not been compromised nor have any systems been affected. There’s been no data loss nor further security risks detected. The ICT Department continues to monitor for any additional risks and continues to prioritise strengthening its environment to avoid such situations,” it was stated in the release.

