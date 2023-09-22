DH | Government says none of its systems compromised

ORANJESTAD – Prime Minister Wever-Croes points out in a press release that Aruba is performing better in the execution of the country packages than Curaçao and Sint Maarten. She provided a graph as evidence of her claim.

“The graph shows that green indicates when actions are going well. Orange indicates actions of concern, and red indicates that things are not going well. In the first column, you can see that Aruba is doing well, with very little orange and nothing in red, and the majority in green. This indicates that the reforms are proceeding as planned,” said Wever-Croes.

“In the other two columns, you can see the difference between Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Curaçao has slightly more challenges than Aruba in implementing reforms. Curaçao has more orange, red, and less green. Sint Maarten is doing slightly better than Curaçao but has slightly more challenges than Aruba. Aruba is keeping its promises,” concluded the Prime Minister.

Nevertheless, Aruba is the only country for which it is already certain that it will not qualify for a favorable interest rate on the refinancing of the 916 million guilders coronavirus loan. This is because Wever-Croes refuses to cooperate in the establishment of the draft Kingdom Act on Financial Supervision, which she herself has also signed.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle