DH | COVID-19 vaccine campaign moves into inner districts

The Eddy Promo Public Speaker last year in the inner community district of Cay Bay vaccine campaign

PHILIPSBURG–The Department of Communication DComm is moving into high gear with the governments’ COVID-19 vaccine outreach public awareness campaign.

The Eddy Promo Public Speaker car will be driving through the various districts throughout the country. This started on Saturday, February 6, and will continue until Sunday, February 14, between the hours of 1:00pm and 5:00pm.

The vaccine message will be broadcast in various languages, informing communities that a free vaccine will become available to all documented and undocumented residents, in an effort to combat the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

The vaccine is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

