Extra | Journaal 26 oktober 2023

WILLEMSTAD–The joint consultation of the Attorneys General of the Kingdom was held in Curaçao on Tuesday, October 24, at the Office of the Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

In attendance were Attorneys General Ton Maan (Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba), Amalin Flanegin (Aruba), and member of the Board of Attorneys General in the Netherlands Guus Schram. The attorneys general consult with each other at least twice a year via a joint consultation.

Besides preparing the Judicial Four-Party Consultation JVO, the joint consultation also deals with a number of its own topics resulting from the consultation Covenant 2018. These subjects concern the coordination of investigation and prosecution in cross-border and other cases, legal aid, assistance and developments in the respective Prosecutors’ Offices, the mutual cooperation and development thereof, and other subjects in the field of operational management.

This trip to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom marks Schram’s first in his current position. He will also visit Bonaire and Aruba where he will meet with justice officials. He was also scheduled to visit St. Maarten, but this was cancelled due to Hurricane Tammy.

Schram served as Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba from February 2014 to September 2017.

Flanegin assumed the post of Attorney General in Aruba as of September 2023.

Bron: Daily Herald