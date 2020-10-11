DH | 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM)–As of October 10th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; bringing the total active cases to sixty- three (63). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and seven (707).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty- one (61) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are currently hospitalized, both are Dutch side residents. One (1) patient is at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the other patient is at the Louis Constant Fleming hospital on the French side. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at six hundred and twenty- two (622). One hundred and twenty- one (121) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1084 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4694 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In continuous efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, Health Minister Richard Panneflek urges the community to wear your masks, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gathering’s.

